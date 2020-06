Se suicidó Steve Bing, ex de modelo Elizabeth Hurley y amigo de Clinton

View this post on Instagram

Join me tonight for the #virtualhotpinkparty and help #BeTheEnd of breast cancer. I will be presenting this evening (I shot my bits at home in the UK during lockdown!) for @BCRFcure because every 2 minutes a woman somewhere is diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer doesn’t stop for COVID-19 and neither can we. There are millions of people around the world depending on lifesaving research. Please join me and text your name and any amount you’d like to donate to (00 1 ) 646-681-5166 Breast cancer is the most common cancer to affect women worldwide. I am proud to support @BCRFcure for the millions of people around the world depending on us to end breast cancer #ResearchIsTheReason #VirtualHotPink 💗💗💗💗💗