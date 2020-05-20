Murió Ravi Zacharias: ¿cómo murió el apologista cristiano?

Murió Ravi Zacharias: ¿cómo murió el apologista cristiano?

Margaret Reynolds, conocida también como Margie Zacharias, la esposa de Ravi Zacharias durante 48 años, se encuentra de luto, tras anunciar la muerte del querido pastor.

Zacharias murió el 19 de mayo a la edad de 74 años, después de librar una dura batalla contra el cáncer. La pareja tuvo tres hijos: Sarah, Nathan y Naomi, además de cinco nietos.

Zacharias, líder cristiano, fue el fundador nacido en la India de los Ministerios Internacionales Ravi Zacharias. Según un comunicado de prensa del ministerio, escrito por su hija Sarah, Zacharias y Reynolds habían celebrado recientemente su 48 aniversario de bodas. La pareja se conoció en un grupo de jóvenes de la iglesia y se casaron el 7 de mayo de 1972.

En marzo de 2020, un portavoz de Zacharias anunció que le habían diagnosticado sarcoma, un cáncer raro que afecta los huesos y los tejidos blandos. En el comunicado de prensa que anunciaba su muerte, Sarah Zacharias dijo que su padre regresó de recibir quimioterapia en Houston para estar en su casa en Atlanta.

En varias publicaciones en la página de Twitter de Zacharias, el apologista se refería regularmente a su esposa como Margie. El 6 de mayo, Zacharias rindió homenaje a su esposa en la víspera de su aniversario de bodas, tuiteando: “Hace 48 años ella me dio su mano en matrimonio. Por ahora ella ha dado todo. Nunca puedo pagarte, Margie. Te amo con todo mi corazón. Corazón rojo #FelizAniversario”.

Zacharias bromeó en mayo de 2018 en Twitter que su boda con Reynolds fue “similar” a la boda real entre el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle. Zacharias no solo guardó sus elogios para su esposa por su aniversario de bodas. En marzo de 2016, publicó una foto de él y Reynolds junto con la leyenda: “Siempre es una delicia cuando mi esposa, Margie, está conmigo en el camino. Ella es una mujer increíble y un valioso regalo de Dios”.

Margaret Reynolds dijo en una entrevista de 2019 que ella y su esposo crearon tradiciones en torno a festivales religiosos basados en la “verdad”.

Reynolds dijo en una entrevista de 2019 con el sitio web de RZIM, que ella y Zacharias buscaron crear tradiciones para sus hijos que se basaran en la “verdad” sobre los festivales religiosos. Reynolds dijo que esto no se usaba para celebraciones como Navidad y Pascua, sino también para el Día de San Valentín y el Día de San Patricio. Reynolds hizo hincapié en que la pareja no le quitó la diversión a las fechas religiosas, sino que les enseñaría a sus hijos los antecedentes reales detrás de las fiestas.

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to take a moment to thank you for all your support and encouragement the past few weeks. It truly cannot be gainsaid how grateful Margie and I are for your love and prayers. As we previously shared with you, during my recent back surgery, the surgeon spotted something that concerned him enough to take a biopsy and the biopsy revealed that I had cancer. Our doctors in Atlanta were initially concerned that I couldn’t start cancer treatment until fully healing from the back surgery. However, since then we have been able to consult with doctors at the renowned @mdandersoncancercenter in Houston, Texas. Truly God did a miracle in getting me here, literally a day or two just before they had to close to treating any patients outside of Texas. My doctor, a Sarcoma specialist, feels confident in starting a regimen of chemotherapy and we have begun that. Since this treatment is coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, I will remain here in Houston for the next few months until I finish the chemotherapy treatment. I am so grateful that both Margie and Naomi can be here with me. God has given me the best doctor, and I look forward to gradually seeing this disease mend. The Bible assures us that at all times God is with us. He is our comforter; He is our healer. He is our physician; He is our provider. He knows better than we do. While some nights have been painful, my heart has been at rest that this is all God’s plan. I want to get better; I want to be well. I want to be in his will and honoring to Him. I share a longer update on the blog today (you can click the link in my profile to read it).

A post shared by Ravi Zacharias (@ravizacharias) on

Hablando específicamente sobre cómo la familia celebraba la Navidad, Reynolds dijo: “En Navidad, incorporamos una costumbre que vimos practicada por primera vez en Jordania y la usamos para enseñar a los niños nuestra unidad, no solo como familia, sino como parte de la familia de Dios, porque Él había enviado a su hijo a la tierra”.

Zacharias dijo en una publicación de blog de 2018, en la que nuevamente hizo referencia a las similitudes entre la boda de la pareja y la boda real, que sintió que su esposa era una “hermosa mezcla de irlandeses y escoceses”. Zacharias dijo en la publicación que la pareja se casó en Windsor, Ontario, con su boda en un Howard Johnson.

Zacharias también escribió que antes de la boda de la pareja, había habido una huelga de trabajadores de saneamiento en Toronto que había tenido lugar las últimas semanas. La única área de la ciudad que no tenía bolsas de basura apiladas era el aeropuerto. Por lo tanto, la mayoría de las fotos de boda de la pareja tienen el aeropuerto de fondo.

View this post on Instagram

Dear Friends, How can I adequately thank each of you for the gracious birthday greetings I have received from all over the world? As I turn 74, Margie and I are filled with gratitude for the blessings God has bestowed on us and on our family and @rzimhq team. Your kind words of encouragement, the beautiful scripture verses you've shared, and your heartfelt prayers to our Lord on my behalf have brought smiles to our faces, hope to our hearts, and even more reasons to give thanks to our Savior for His grace and faithfulness in our lives. Thank you especially for your prayers for my health as I recover from spinal surgery and undergo cancer treatment. While some of my nights have been painful, my heart has been at rest that this is all in God's plan. In the Bible, Jesus assures us that He is with us always, even unto the very end of the age. He is no farther from me now than He was before my struggle with suicide. He rescued me from that suicide bed at the age of 17, and I am praying for a double dose of blessing that He will rescue me again. I want to get better, I want to be well. But what is important is that I be in the center of His will and bring honor to His name. He knows tomorrow far better than we do, and I am continually reminded of that comforting reality. Your love and support cannot be gainsaid. Thank you for serving the living God with us. Thank you for standing with me. Please continue to pray. This battle is not over, but this battle has already been won—because of Calvary. With deep gratitude and joy, Ravi

A post shared by Ravi Zacharias (@ravizacharias) on

En 2017, Zacharias se vio obligado a negar los rumores de que había estado texteando mensajes sexuales con otra mujer

A fines de 2017, Zacharias fue acusado de “sexting” con una trabajadora del ministerio canadiense llamada Lori Anne Thompson.

A finales de 2017, Zacharias fue acusado de enviar mensajes de texto y solicitar material sexual por correo electrónico de la trabajadora del ministerio canadiense y respondió a las acusaciones de Thompson lanzando una demanda contra ella. El caso se resolvió en noviembre de 2017. Después del acuerdo, Zacharias negó que él hubiera sido poco sincero con Reynolds durante su matrimonio. Zacharias también dijo que nunca se reunió con Thompson “ni solo, ni en público ni en privado”.

Esta es la versión original de Heavy.com

