Murió Richard Bain: ¿cómo murió el reconocido comediante?

The funniest. Sweetest. Weirdest. Most fun. Loving. Outrageous. Saddest. Depressed. Self-loathing. Funniest again. Under appreciated. God-given talented. Sorely missed. • One time Richard made everyone move out of the bathroom line so I could get in there to puke and then told me I looked beautiful when I came out. I asked if I could dance and he said, “Oh baby you can do anything you want to do tonight.” So I danced. And he smiled and watched, making sure I was ok. My drug guru. • Please don’t kill yourselves. Please. My heart can’t take any more. I love you @dickbain I hope you finally feel at peace. I know I do not. Fuck you for this.