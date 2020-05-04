Murió Cady Groves: ¿cómo murió la joven cantante?

Murió Cady Groves: ¿cómo murió la joven cantante?

  • 0 Veces Compartido
  • Actualizado
Noticias de última Hora

Ahoramismo.com Noticias de última Hora

La cantante de música country y pop Cady Groves murió a la edad de 30 años, según lo reveló su hermano.

La noticia fue revelada en la cuenta de Twitter de Cody Groves, el 3 de mayo, generando mucha tristeza entre los seguidores de la intérprete.

“[Cady Groves] se ha ido de este mundo. Los detalles son limitados en este momento, pero la familia está tratando de obtenerlos y mantendrá a las personas actualizadas. Descansa en paz hermanita. Espero que te reúnas con [Kelly Groves] y Casey [Groves]”.

Cady Groves – This Little GirlMusic video by Cady Groves performing This Little Girl. (C) 2011 RCA Records, a unit of Sony Music Entertainment2011-09-26T18:15:29.000Z

Kelly y Casey Groves son los hermanos fallecidos de Cady y Cody.

Según una publicación posterior de Cody, el médico forense “ha completado [una] autopsia y no había indicios de juego sucio o autolesiones. En pocas palabras, Cady Groves murió por causas naturales”.

Según agregó el joven, Cady tuvo “algunos problemas médicos el otoño pasado y nuestra mejor suposición en este punto hasta que se completen más pruebas es que habían resurgido”.

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Murió BJ Hogg: ¿cómo murió el actor de Games of Thrones?

Cody mencionó que se estaba dirigiendo a Nashville donde quedaba la casa de Cady y su madre, Carol Petitt, donde vivía Cady.

https://twitter.com/Codywaynegroves/status/1257069141984514055/photo/1

Groves era conocida por canciones como ‘This Little Girl’ y ‘Love Actually’.

View this post on Instagram

It’s snowing. I’m reading. 👌🏻👌🏻

A post shared by Cady Groves (@cadygroves) on

La cantante había nacido el 30 de julio de 1989. En su carrera musical, Groves lanzó varios EP, A Month of Sundays de 2009, The Life of a Pirate de 2010, This Little Girl de 2012 y Dreams de 2015.

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Murió Matteo De Cosmo de coronavirus: ¿cómo murió la estrella de la TV?

La música de Groves se ha transmitido millones de veces en Spotify. Ella es conocida por canciones como “This Little Girl”, “Crying Games”, “Whisky and Wine”, “We’re the Sh! T” y “Love Actually”, también.

View this post on Instagram

AND NOW….A SHORT FILM 🎥🎥 ON WHAT QUARANTINE DAY NUMBER 967 HAS BEEN LIKE FOR ME. (Swipe in order) 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻 Slide #1: HEY GUYS! It’s been a hot minute since we talked. And although I’m pretty sure I’m going batshit crazy in my house for week 7…I figured I’d update you on what I’ve been up to! Slide #2: wait a sec gimme a kiss y’all buttheads I miss you. No frenchers though I’m a lady. Slide 3: I listened to the entire Britney Spears baby one more time album album before my 7th morning snack. Slide #4: then I sat around and stared out the window at the rain while waiting until it was socially acceptable to eat another snack. Slide #5: now I’m reading a book in my living room. That I’ve already read twice. So AS YALL CAN SEE…I’m not running out of things to do..just mostly running out of cheese to eat. And books to read. And basically…yeah I’m running out of things to do help me I love you I’m just having a lot of feelings ok bye. Let me know what y’all have been up to and tag me with your short film! 🌈🎥

A post shared by Cady Groves (@cadygroves) on

La última vez que Groves publicó en las redes sociales algo fue el pasado 23 de abril, cuando compartió varios videos de sí misma en su casa en Brentwood, Tennessee, un suburbio de Nashville.

Cady Groves – Forget You (Lyric Video)Download "Forget You" now at iTunes http://smarturl.it/ForgetYou?IQid=YT Music video by Cady Groves performing Forget You. (C) 2013 RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment2013-06-25T07:00:37.000Z

La publicación fue “un cortometraje sobre cómo ha sido el día de cuarentena 967” para la cantante.

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Murió Lynn Harrell: ¿cómo murió el famoso artista?

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Murió Rishi Kapoor: ¿cómo murió el famoso actor de Bollywood?

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

¿Darán ‘seguro de desempleo’ a indocumentados?: proponen $750 semanales

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Murió “el Brody” por coronavirus pero no tienen para el sepelio: ¿cómo murió el defensor de inmigrantes?

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Walter Mercado dejó listo el horóscopo 2020: ¿qué nos deparará el año nuevo?

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

¿Consumir alcohol disminuye riesgo de contagiarse de coronavirus?

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Dayanara Torres pide aferrarse a Dios en crisis del coronavirus: ¿cuál es su mensaje?

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Danna García está angustiada: reveló que sus familiares también tienen coronavirus

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Alivio de alquileres e hipotecas por el coronavirus: ¿quiénes califican?

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Trump advierte que las próximas dos semanas serán las peores del coronavirus: ¿por qué?

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

¿Vidente española vaticinó la pandemia del coronavirus?: Video

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Sandra Echeverría protagoniza el nuevo meme de la cuarentena: Video

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

¿Deben desinfectarse los alimentos para protegerse del coronavirus?

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

No vas a creer como pasan la cuarentena Jennifer López y A-Rod: VIDEO

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

¿Cuántos muertos dejará el coronavirus en Estados Unidos?: ¡urge extremar cuidados!

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Chris Cuomo de CNN, tiene coronavirus: ¿cómo está el hermano del Gobernador de NY?

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Murió Wallace Roney por coronavirus: ¿cómo murió el legendario músico?

Leer Más
, ,