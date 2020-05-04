Murió Cady Groves: ¿cómo murió la joven cantante?

View this post on Instagram

AND NOW….A SHORT FILM 🎥🎥 ON WHAT QUARANTINE DAY NUMBER 967 HAS BEEN LIKE FOR ME. (Swipe in order) 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻 Slide #1: HEY GUYS! It’s been a hot minute since we talked. And although I’m pretty sure I’m going batshit crazy in my house for week 7…I figured I’d update you on what I’ve been up to! Slide #2: wait a sec gimme a kiss y’all buttheads I miss you. No frenchers though I’m a lady. Slide 3: I listened to the entire Britney Spears baby one more time album album before my 7th morning snack. Slide #4: then I sat around and stared out the window at the rain while waiting until it was socially acceptable to eat another snack. Slide #5: now I’m reading a book in my living room. That I’ve already read twice. So AS YALL CAN SEE…I’m not running out of things to do..just mostly running out of cheese to eat. And books to read. And basically…yeah I’m running out of things to do help me I love you I’m just having a lot of feelings ok bye. Let me know what y’all have been up to and tag me with your short film! 🌈🎥