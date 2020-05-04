Murió Cady Groves: ¿cómo murió la joven cantante?

La cantante de música country y pop Cady Groves murió a la edad de 30 años, según lo reveló su hermano.
La noticia fue revelada en la cuenta de Twitter de Cody Groves, el 3 de mayo, generando mucha tristeza entre los seguidores de la intérprete.
“[Cady Groves] se ha ido de este mundo. Los detalles son limitados en este momento, pero la familia está tratando de obtenerlos y mantendrá a las personas actualizadas. Descansa en paz hermanita. Espero que te reúnas con [Kelly Groves] y Casey [Groves]”.
Kelly y Casey Groves son los hermanos fallecidos de Cady y Cody.
@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy
— Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020
Según una publicación posterior de Cody, el médico forense “ha completado [una] autopsia y no había indicios de juego sucio o autolesiones. En pocas palabras, Cady Groves murió por causas naturales”.
Según agregó el joven, Cady tuvo “algunos problemas médicos el otoño pasado y nuestra mejor suposición en este punto hasta que se completen más pruebas es que habían resurgido”.
Cody mencionó que se estaba dirigiendo a Nashville donde quedaba la casa de Cady y su madre, Carol Petitt, donde vivía Cady.
https://twitter.com/Codywaynegroves/status/1257069141984514055/photo/1
Groves era conocida por canciones como ‘This Little Girl’ y ‘Love Actually’.
La cantante había nacido el 30 de julio de 1989. En su carrera musical, Groves lanzó varios EP, A Month of Sundays de 2009, The Life of a Pirate de 2010, This Little Girl de 2012 y Dreams de 2015.
La música de Groves se ha transmitido millones de veces en Spotify. Ella es conocida por canciones como “This Little Girl”, “Crying Games”, “Whisky and Wine”, “We’re the Sh! T” y “Love Actually”, también.
View this post on Instagram
AND NOW….A SHORT FILM 🎥🎥 ON WHAT QUARANTINE DAY NUMBER 967 HAS BEEN LIKE FOR ME. (Swipe in order) 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻 Slide #1: HEY GUYS! It’s been a hot minute since we talked. And although I’m pretty sure I’m going batshit crazy in my house for week 7…I figured I’d update you on what I’ve been up to! Slide #2: wait a sec gimme a kiss y’all buttheads I miss you. No frenchers though I’m a lady. Slide 3: I listened to the entire Britney Spears baby one more time album album before my 7th morning snack. Slide #4: then I sat around and stared out the window at the rain while waiting until it was socially acceptable to eat another snack. Slide #5: now I’m reading a book in my living room. That I’ve already read twice. So AS YALL CAN SEE…I’m not running out of things to do..just mostly running out of cheese to eat. And books to read. And basically…yeah I’m running out of things to do help me I love you I’m just having a lot of feelings ok bye. Let me know what y’all have been up to and tag me with your short film! 🌈🎥
La última vez que Groves publicó en las redes sociales algo fue el pasado 23 de abril, cuando compartió varios videos de sí misma en su casa en Brentwood, Tennessee, un suburbio de Nashville.
La publicación fue “un cortometraje sobre cómo ha sido el día de cuarentena 967” para la cantante.