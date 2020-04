¿Trump cree que es un rey?: Gobernador Cuomo lo puso en su sitio

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home. It will save lives and protect those we love. I want to protect my mother, Matilda Cuomo. Tell us who you’re staying home for and post with the hashtags #NewYorkTough and #IStayHomeFor and tag your friends to go next. I’m nominating @jlo, @arod, @giancarlo818 and @romeosantos — who are you staying home for?

A post shared by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo (@nygovcuomo) on Apr 8, 2020 at 9:50am PDT