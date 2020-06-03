Jennifer López se puso sentimental: ¿qué le pasó hace 21 años?

A sus 50 años Jennifer López es una mujer realizada no solamente a nivel personal y familiar, sino también a nivel profesional. Y en plena cuarentena del COVID-19, la Diva de El Bronx se puso nostálgica recordando que el pasado 1 de junio festejó una de las fechas más importantes de su vida.

La cantante se puso de manteles largos para celebrar un aniversario más de uno de los hitos más importantes que ha marcado su carrera como cantante: el lanzamiento de su primer disco, titulado “On the 6”.

La intérprete de “Let’s Get Loud” compartió sus sentimientos con sus millones de seguidores en Instagram, donde se mostró muy emocionada de recordar aquel momento que la terminó de catapultar a la fama, dos años después de que se puso bajo los reflectores tras el estreno de su película “Selena”.

“No puedo creer que esto fuera hace 21 años, hoy. Todos ustedes tienen mi amor hoy y todos los días. ¡Estoy aquí para ustedes y estoy con ustedes por siempre y para siempre! ♥ ️🧡💛💚💙 # OnThe6”, fue el comentario con el que J.Lo quiso celebrar su aniversario de su famoso disco, que fue la patadita de la buena suerte para el resto de álbumes que prosiguieron.

Jennifer Lopez – Let's Get LoudWatch the official music video for "Lets Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez Listen to Jennifer Lopez: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/listenYD Subscribe to the official Jennifer Lopez YouTube channel: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/subscribeYD Watch more Jennifer Lopez videos: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/listenYC/youtube Follow Jennifer Lopez: Facebook: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/followFI Twitter: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/followTI Instagram: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/followII Website: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/followWI YouTube: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/subscribeYD Spotify: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/followSI Lyrics: Let's get loud, let's get loud Turn the music up, let's do it C'mon people let's get loud Let's get loud Turn the music up to hear that sound Let's get loud, let's get loud Ain't nobody gotta tell ya What you gotta do If you wanna live your life Live it all the way and don't you waste it Every feelin' every beat Can be so very sweet you gotta taste it You gotta do it, you gotta do it your way You gotta prove it You gotta mean what you say Life's a party, make it hot Dance don't ever stop, whatever rhythm Every minute, every day Take them all the way you gotta live 'em ('cause I'm going to live my life) You gotta do it, you gotta do it your way You gotta prove it You gotta mean what you say You gotta do it, you gotta do it your way You gotta prove it You gotta mean what you say Let's get loud, let's get loud Turn the music up to hear that sound Let's get loud, let's get loud Ain't nobody gotta tell you What you gotta do #LetsGetLoud #JenniferLopez #OfficialMusicVideo 2009-10-03T04:47:19Z

“On The 6”, que es el álbum debut de la cantante se estrenó el 1 de junio de 1999 y que meses después, en noviembre, se lanzó la edición del disco en español. Figuras de la producción musical como Rodney Jerkins, Cory Rooney, Dan Shea y Sean “Puffy” Combs, quien era la pareja de la artista en aquel entonces, fungieron como productores.

Jennifer Lopez – Waiting For Tonight (Official Video)Jennifer Lopez's official music video for 'Waiting For Tonight'. Click to listen to Jennifer Lopez on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/JLoSpot?IQid=JLoW4T As featured on Dance Again…The Hits. Click to buy the track or album via iTunes: http://smarturl.it/JLoHitsiTunes?IQid=JLoW4T Google Play: http://smarturl.it/JLoW4TonightPlay?IQid=JLoW4T Amazon: http://smarturl.it/JLoHitsAz?IQid=JLoW4T More from Jennifer Lopez On The Floor: https://youtu.be/t4H_Zoh7G5A I'm Into You: https://youtu.be/IgLcQmlN2Xg Goin' In: https://youtu.be/z5W7DVFKrcs More great 00s videos here: http://smarturl.it/Ultimate00?IQid=JLoW4T Follow Jennifer Lopez Website: http://www.jenniferlopez.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jenniferlopez Twitter: https://twitter.com/jlo Instagram: https://instagram.com/jlo Subscribe to Jennifer Lopez on YouTube: http://smarturl.it/JLoSub?IQid=JLoW4T ——— Lyrics: Like a movie scene In the sweetest dreams I have pictured us together Now to feel your lips On my fingertips I have to say is even better Then I ever thought it could possibly be It's perfect, it's passion, it's setting me free From all of my sadness The tears that I've cried I have spent all of my life Waiting for tonight, oh When you would be here in my arms Waiting for tonight, oh I've dreamed of this love for so long Waiting for tonight Tender words you say Take my breath away Love me now, leave me never Found a sacred place Lost in your embrace I want to stay in this forever I think of the days when the sun used to set On my empty heart, all alone in my bed Tossing and turning Emotions were strong I knew I had to hold on #JenniferLopez #WaitingForTonight #Vevo 2009-11-24T06:46:54Z

El álbum obtuvo triple disco de platino y logró vender más de 8 millones de copias en todo el mundo.

Dentro de los principales temas que se volvieron éxito con esa producción estuvieron “If You Had My Love”, que fue número uno, “Waiting for Tonight”, “No Me Ames”, “Let’s Get Loud” y “Feelin ‘So Good”, entre otros.

Jennifer Lopez – No Me AmesWatch the official music video for "No Me Ames" by Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Listen to Jennifer Lopez: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/listenYD Subscribe to the official Jennifer Lopez YouTube channel: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/subscribeYD Watch more Jennifer Lopez videos: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/listenYC/youtube Follow Jennifer Lopez: Facebook: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/followFI Instagram: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/followII Twitter: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/followTI Website: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/followWI Spotify: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/followSI YouTube: https://JenniferLopez.lnk.to/subscribeYD Chorus: No me ames, porque pienses Que parezco diferente Tu no piensas que es lo justo Ver pasar el tiempo juntos No me ames, que comprendo La mentira que seria Si tu amor no merezco No me ames, mas quedate otro dia #JenniferLopez #NoMeAmes #OfficialMusicVideo 2016-10-14T18:04:41Z

Tras la publicación de la cantante, sus fans no pararon de elogiarla y felicitarla por haber consolidado la lujosa carrera que ha logrado construir, al tiempo que le enviaron todo tipo de mensajes.

“Feliz aniversario mama”, “que belleza de artista”, “ese fue mi primer CD” y “J.Lo eres la mejor”, fueron algunos de los comentarios que generó la novia de Álex Rodríguez en redes.



J.Lo acompañó su mensaje con un llamativo video que agrupó varios temas de aquel famoso disco.

04. Jennifer Lopez – Feelin' So Good4th single 2009-01-07T23:14:50Z

Hace un par de semanas la Diva de El Bronx recordó aquellos días de sus inicios, y confesó que a pesar de tener el éxito a sus pies, llegó a pensar que no era buena en nada de lo que hacía.

“No dejo que las opiniones de otros realmente influyan en cómo me siento yo misma, y eso me tomó mucho tiempo, porque al comienzo de mi carrera sí importaban, y eso me hizo sentir muy mal conmigo misma. Salí al mundo y mi primera canción fue número 1, mi primera película fue número 1, mi primer disco fue número 1, y dije: ‘estoy rompiéndola’, pero entonces todo mundo empezó a decir: ‘ella no sabe actuar’, ‘ella no sabe cantar’, ‘ella no sabe bailar’, ‘ella solo es una cara bonita’ o ‘tiene el trasero grande’, o cualquier cosa que ellos dijeran… y empecé a pensar que era verdad, y eso realmente me hizo daño por mucho tiempo”, dijo.



“Después me di cuenta que tenía que seguir adelante y eso me hizo ser lo que soy. Sin importar el dolor y las heridas, seguí y me permití dejarme convertir en lo que era y dije: ‘no… voy a hacer otro disco, otra canción. Soy una gran actriz, soy una gran cantante y una gran bailarina y voy a seguir adelante, y lo hice”, agregó J.Lo.

