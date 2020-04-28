Álex Rodríguez posa con J.Lo, pero otra mujer se roba el show: ¿quién es la guapa Nath?

Álex Rodríguez continúa siendo una voz de aliento en medio de la cuarentena del coronavirus, y desde su casa de Miami, donde se ha confinado con Jennifer López, sus dos hijas y los hijos de la cantante, constantemente comparte todo tipo de mensajes.
Y esta vez, el expelotero, confesó que a pesar del encierro, se siente bendecido de poder tener tiempo al lado de los seres que más ama en el mundo y no solo emitió unas bellas palabras sino que colgó una fotografía que se robó el show.
En la imagen se aprecia al neoyorquino haciendo muecas, posando junto a Jennifer López y a su hija mayor, Nathasha Alexander (Nath), quien se robó el show por su hermosura y bella mirada.
One thing I’m incredibly grateful for right now is getting to spend additional time with my family. I love spending so much time with these beautiful girls, who still laugh when I make goofy faces in pictures. 🤣 . Each day I am trying to focus on doing one positive thing for someone else. This is a time where we all need to help each other, and by doing so we will help ourselves remember that this situation may be temporary, but our actions are permanent. Let’s make the most of this time and stay together as a community, even while we are apart with our families. . I hope you are doing OK and are doing your best to keep your spirits up. Try to do something positive today, like texting someone you haven’t spoke to recently just to say hello. Be grateful for the people in your life. You’ll brighten their day, and then ask them to pay it forward and reach out to someone else to do the same. . Stay safe and spread love! We will come out of this, so let’s do our best to take care of each other. ❤️
La jovencita, quien este año cumplirá sus 16 primaveras, se convirtió en tema de conversación en redes, opacando a la famosa cantante.
“Una cosa por la que estoy increíblemente agradecido en este momento es poder pasar más tiempo con mi familia. Me encanta pasar tanto tiempo con estas hermosas chicas, que todavía se ríen cuando hago caras tontas en las fotos”, comentó A-Rod sobre su foto.
With everything going on right now, it felt good to return to a little bit of normalcy for a little to celebrate Easter! . Jen put together an amazing Egg Hunt that the kids absolutely loved and dominated. Ella with the big win too! . I hope everyone is having a safe and healthy Easter or Passover. Take a little extra time to call a loved one. Stay tough! 🙏🙌
En su mensaje, la antigua estrella de los Yankees destacó la importancia de pensar en comunidad y no ser individualistas.
“Cada día trato de concentrarme en hacer algo positivo por otra persona. Este es un momento en el que todos necesitamos ayudarnos unos a otros, y al hacerlo nos ayudaremos a recordar que esta situación puede ser temporal, pero nuestras acciones son permanentes. Aprovechemos al máximo este tiempo y permanezcamos juntos como comunidad, incluso mientras estamos separados con nuestras familias”, dijo el exbeisbolista, quien sugirió una especie de reto para mantener la unión con aquellos a quienes se ama.
Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first ARod baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! . I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter. . . You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life. . When I was their age, I couldn’t afford bats, balls ⚾️ and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. . Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱
“Espero que se estén portando bien y estén haciendo todo lo posible para mantener el ánimo en alto. Intenten hacer algo positivo hoy, como enviar mensajes de texto a alguien con quien no has hablado recientemente solo para saludar. Sé agradecido con las personas en tu vida. Te alegrará y luego les pedirás que lo sigan y se comuniquen con alguien más para que haga lo mismo”, dijo Rodríguez, al tiempo que pidió respetar las normas de la cuarentena.
“¡Manténganse a salvo y difundan el amor! Saldremos de esto, así que hagamos nuestro mejor esfuerzo para cuidarnos unos a otros”, concluyó el prometido de la Diva de El Bronx.
My #OpeningDayAtHome teammates! . It’s weird not being at the ballpark today. I played in 18 Opening Days & have been in the booth for 2 (this year was supposed to be my third). I miss my ESPN teammates and watching the game I love but right now I am lucky I get to spend some extra time with my girls. #Tashi #Ella . Hopefully, baseball and everything else will be back to normal soon. In the meantime, continue to be #SafeAtHome and love one another! ❤️
Hace unas semanas Jennifer López y Álex Rodríguez estuvieron en el ojo del huracán, pues luego de que pregonaran a los cuatro vientos la urgencia de que las familias estadounidenses se queden encerradas en sus casas, respetando la cuarentena impuesta para frenar el auge del coronavirus, la parejita fue sorprendida infraganti saliendo de su casa e yendo a un gimnasio.
La intérprete de “Let’s Get Loud y la antigua estrella de los Yankees, fueron captados por los fotógrafos justo en momentos en que salían de un gimnasio en la capital del sol.
Así lo mostró el periódico New York Post, que compartió las fotos tomadas por los paparazzi, quienes captaron el comportamiento irresponsable de J.Lo y su novio.