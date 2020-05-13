El novio de Jennifer López muestra a la primera mujer en su vida: ¿quién es?

Álex Rodríguez ha dejado ver que es un hombre lleno de sensibilidad, al que no le tiembla la mano para poner en papel sus sentimientos. Y esta vez, aprovechando que fue el Día de las Madres, el exdeportista recurrió a sus redes sociales para hacer una bella dedicatoria a su mamá, y de paso reveló la dura vida que la señora debió vivir para poder sacarlo a adelante.
“Cada día de la madre es cada vez más especial para mí. Cada año, pienso en mi infancia y en lo que debe haber sido para ti sacrificar todo lo que hiciste por mí.
Fuiste una madre soltera. Trabajaste en dos trabajos solo para darme la oportunidad de perseguir mis sueños”, comentó el antiguo pelotero de los Yankees de Nueva York en su Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Mom, ❤️ . Every Mother’s Day is more and more special to me. Every year, I think back to my childhood and what it must have been like for you to sacrifice everything you did for me. . You were a single parent. You worked two jobs just to allow me the chance to pursue my dreams. . You taught me to never give up, and to always get back up. You showed me what true strength and courage are. You gave up everything to allow me to have the life I have today. . My accomplishments, my friendships, my family … none of it would be here if it weren’t for you. I owe you everything. . I can’t be with you in person today, but you are here in my heart and will be, forever. Te amo, Mom.
El prometido de Jennifer López acompañó la publicación con un bello video en el que mostró varios momentos memorables al lado de su mamá y la definió como su heroína.
“Me enseñaste a nunca darme por vencido y a volver a levantarme siempre. Me enseñaste cuál es la verdadera fuerza y el coraje. Dejaste todo para permitirme tener la vida que tengo hoy”, agregó la estrella del béisbol.
View this post on Instagram
For me, #MothersDay is just another reminder of how amazing Jennifer is with our kids EVERY DAY. And that’s never been more apparent than during these last couple of months at home. 🌟❤️ . Watching her be a loving mom to all of our kids has been an experience I will never forget. This time at home has been challenging for so many. The hardships and uncertainty have changed how we all look at things as we search for a new normal. But in many ways it also has brought all of us closer together as families and that is a true blessing. I hope the same is true for all of you. . To Jen, and to all of the moms out there: Thank you. For the sacrifices you make for your children. For the love and support you give them today and every day of their lives. You are all rockstars. . #HappyMothersDay
Rodríguez fue más allá e incluso dijo que de no ser por todo lo que hizo su mamá, hoy no estaría hoy, viviendo la felicidad que vive al lado de la Diva de El Bronx y su familia.
“Mis logros, mis amistades, mi familia … nada de eso estaría aquí si no fuera por ti. Te debo todo. No puedo estar contigo en persona hoy, pero estás aquí en mi corazón y lo estarás para siempre. Te amo, mamá”, concluyó el neoyorquino.
View this post on Instagram
#TBT to one of the best summers of my life. Going on the #ItsMyPartyTour was such an incredible time for all of us. I loved watching Jen absolutely crush it every night. Seeing her hard work and passion on display was truly inspiring. ☄️🧡 . These are the memories that stick with me and will last a lifetime. I’m still grinning from ear to ear watching this video. There’s nothing better than being together with everyone, family and friends, celebrating life. . Especially right now, I think it’s extra important to remember good times like these. I try to focus on the positive and the moments that really make me smile. I encourage you to do the same and look ahead to the time when you can create more of these moments with your friends and family. . Until then, stay safe and take care of yourselves and one another. I can’t wait until we can all celebrate together again soon and say “It’s OUR party!”
Recientemente el expelotero también dedicó unas bellas palabras a otra de las mujeres que más ama en su vida: Nathasha, su hija mayor, .
“Una cosa por la que estoy increíblemente agradecido en este momento es poder pasar más tiempo con mi familia. Me encanta pasar tanto tiempo con estas hermosas chicas, que todavía se ríen cuando hago caras tontas en las fotos”, comentó A-Rod sobre su foto en la que aparecían J.Lo y su pequeña.
View this post on Instagram
With everything going on right now, it felt good to return to a little bit of normalcy for a little to celebrate Easter! . Jen put together an amazing Egg Hunt that the kids absolutely loved and dominated. Ella with the big win too! . I hope everyone is having a safe and healthy Easter or Passover. Take a little extra time to call a loved one. Stay tough! 🙏🙌
En su mensaje, la antigua estrella de los Yankees destacó la importancia de pensar en comunidad y no ser individualistas.
“Cada día trato de concentrarme en hacer algo positivo por otra persona. Este es un momento en el que todos necesitamos ayudarnos unos a otros, y al hacerlo nos ayudaremos a recordar que esta situación puede ser temporal, pero nuestras acciones son permanentes. Aprovechemos al máximo este tiempo y permanezcamos juntos como comunidad, incluso mientras estamos separados con nuestras familias”, dijo el exbeisbolista, quien sugirió una especie de reto para mantener la unión con aquellos a quienes se ama.
View this post on Instagram
Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first ARod baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! . I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter. . . You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life. . When I was their age, I couldn’t afford bats, balls ⚾️ and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. . Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱
“Espero que se estén portando bien y estén haciendo todo lo posible para mantener el ánimo en alto. Intenten hacer algo positivo hoy, como enviar mensajes de texto a alguien con quien no has hablado recientemente solo para saludar. Sé agradecido con las personas en tu vida. Te alegrará y luego les pedirás que lo sigan y se comuniquen con alguien más para que haga lo mismo”, dijo Rodríguez, al tiempo que pidió respetar las normas de la cuarentena.