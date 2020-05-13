El novio de Jennifer López muestra a la primera mujer en su vida: ¿quién es?

View this post on Instagram

Mom, ❤️ . Every Mother’s Day is more and more special to me. Every year, I think back to my childhood and what it must have been like for you to sacrifice everything you did for me. . You were a single parent. You worked two jobs just to allow me the chance to pursue my dreams. . You taught me to never give up, and to always get back up. You showed me what true strength and courage are. You gave up everything to allow me to have the life I have today. . My accomplishments, my friendships, my family … none of it would be here if it weren’t for you. I owe you everything. . I can’t be with you in person today, but you are here in my heart and will be, forever. Te amo, Mom.