¿Cine gratis en la cuarentena?: aquí puedes desaburrirte con este film

Justo cuando el encierro de la cuarentena comienza a desespera a algunas personas, y el aburrimiento brota por los poros, es hora de buscar alternativas para no sumirte en la frustración. Y una de ellas puede ser cine en casa, gratis y de calidad.

Así que si nunca has ido a Broadway o si quieres revivir una de las joyas de los musicales, esta es tu oportunidad.

El canal de YouTube “The Shows Must Go On”, ha estado lanzando películas de los espectáculos de Andrew Lloyd Webber en Broadway. The Phantom of the Opera (El Fantasma de la Ópera) se lanzará en el canal este viernes 17 de abril a las 2 p.m. ET. Y permanecerá activo durante 48 horas.

The Phantom of The Opera – FULL STAGE SHOW | The Shows Must Go On – Stay Home #WithMe**Due to rights restrictions, this will be available for 24 hours in the UK and 48 hours in all other countries** Join us from Friday April 17th at 7pm UK time, as we bring a true musical theatre icon to YouTube, with Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece The Phantom of The Opera starring Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess and Hadley Fraser! Donate to NHS Charities COVID19 Appeal: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/NHSCharitiesCOVID19 Donate to these worthwhile arts causes: UK: http://actingforothers.co.uk/ US: https://broadwaycares.org/ Australia: https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au/ Buy and Keep The Full Show Here: http://tiny.cc/7ui5lz From Phantom of The Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011): In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances. If you enjoyed that why not check out these other hit musicals! : Cats: http://tiny.cc/bsi5lz Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: http://tiny.cc/fri5lz Jesus Christ Superstar: http://tiny.cc/mti5lz Love Never Dies: http://tiny.cc/3yi5lz Welcome to The Shows Must Go On the channel bringing you showtunes, backstage access and full performances from some of the best loved musicals in history! Featuring melodic moments, show-stopping solos and high notes for the history books. Subscribe for more here: http://tiny.cc/m08flz #PhantomOfTheOpera #AndrewLloydWebber #CameronMackintosh #RoyalAlbertHall #RaminKarimloo #SierraBoggess #Musicals #MusicalTheatre #TheShowsMustGoOn 2020-04-15T21:00:52.000Z

Webber anunció el canal The Shows Must Go On en YouTube el 2 de abril de 2020 publicando un video. En el video, dijo que él y Universal tuvieron la idea del canal y anunciaron que uno de sus musicales se proyectaría todos los viernes durante “las próximas semanas”.

La grabación completa de El fantasma de la ópera de Webber en el Royal Albert Hall está protagonizada por Sierra Boggess y Ramin Karimloo. El programa será gratuito y estará disponible durante dos días completos en la mayoría de las regiones.



Cuando llegó el 25 aniversario del Fantasma de la Ópera, se planeó una actuación especial. Laurence Connor dirigió una nueva presentación de la actuación en el Grand Royal Albert Hall de Londres. La actuación fue producida por Cameron Mackintosh y contó con más de 200 miembros del elenco y la orquesta.

Hubo tres actuaciones totales del espectáculo, y fueron editadas juntas para crear la película. Esa película se mostró más tarde en los cines.

Think of Me – Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Operahttp://www.thephantomoftheopera.com Eighth in a series of clips from the 2004 film version of The Phantom of the Opera. 'Think Of Me' performed by Emmy Rossum as Christine. For more Phantom, find us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ThePhantomOfTheOpera Or follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/TheOperaGhosts Or add us to your Google+ Circles: https://plus.google.com/101928227383848124091/posts 2011-12-16T11:33:30.000Z

Las secuelas de Phantom of the Opera, protagonizadas por Ramin Karimloo y Sierra Boggess, se reunieron para interpretar al fantasma y a Christine y cuentan con el apoyo de Hadley Fraser, quien retrató el poco interesante interés amoroso de Raoul y Wendy Ferguson, quienes interpretaron a la diva Carlotta.



Hubo una larga presentación encore donde las estrellas originales de Broadway y West End, Michael Crawford y Sarah Brightman, subieron al escenario y cantaron sus números característicos.

El video de The Phantom of the Opera saldrá en vivo a las 2 p.m. ET en YouTube. Si quieres que te lo recuerden cuando esté listo, puedes ir al canal de YouTube y configurar un recordatorio para ti mismo para que no olvides cuándo finalmente suba a la red.



La transmisión es compatible con una variedad de organizaciones que ayudan durante la pandemia mundial del coronavirus. También alientan a los televidentes a donar al Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, Actors Benevolent Fund y más.

El Fantasma de la Ópera es el mayor éxito de Webber. Cuenta la historia de un romance entre una joven cantante y un asesino en serie con máscara que la ha estado acechando desde su guarida, debajo de su casa. Fue adaptado de la novela de Gaston Leroux, y 130 millones de personas ya han visto el espectáculo.

The Phantom of The Opera – Friday 17th April (Teaser) | The Shows Must Go OnLord Andrew Lloyd Webber is calling all musical lovers! This Friday we’ll be bringing a musical theatre icon to the channel and releasing The Phantom of The Opera in full and for free! It will be only available for 48 hours after its initial release so make sure you catch it before it's gone! Donate to these worthwhile arts causes: UK: http://actingforothers.co.uk/ US: https://broadwaycares.org/ Australia: https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au/ Donate to NHS Charities COVID19 Appeal: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/NHSCharitiesCOVID19 Welcome to The Shows Must Go On the channel bringing you showtunes, backstage access and full performances from some of the best loved musicals in history! Featuring melodic moments, show-stopping solos and high notes for the history books. Subscribe for more here: http://tiny.cc/m08flz #TheShowsMustGoOn #PhantomOfTheOpera #AndrewLloydWebber 2020-04-15T16:00:08.000Z

Es el espectáculo de más larga duración en la historia de Broadway que ha recaudado más de $6 mil millones en todo el mundo.

Ten en cuenta que el espectáculo solo estará disponible durante 24 horas en el Reino Unido e Irlanda. Estará disponible para ver durante las 48 horas completas para todos los demás países como Estados Unidos.

The Phantom Of The Opera – Theme SongThe Phantom Of The Opera Theme Song No Copyright Intended 2012-03-03T02:16:01.000Z

Haz click aquí, siéntate con una buena dósis de palomitas y disfruta la función.



The Phantom of the Opera estará disponible para transmitir en las páginas de YouTube The Shows Must Go On a partir de las 2 p.m. ET.

