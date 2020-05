Murió Luke Sandoe: ¿cómo murió el fisicoculturista de 30 años?

View this post on Instagram

It’s with a heavy heart I am trying to write this post. Receiving a call this morning that my fellow #teamaceto friend @lukesandoe is no longer with us, I am still lost for words. Seems like just yesterday we were talking as he react out to wish me happy Birthday. We never know what someone else is going through. I often joke around and call him the Juggernaut with a big heart. My thoughts and prayers for your love ones. #brotheriniron #rip.