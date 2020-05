Murió Bob Kulick: ¿cómo murió el guitarrista de la banda KISS?

View this post on Instagram

and with a heavy heart , I am compelled to post these photos and share this with all of you …especially you KISS FANS The photos below are merchandise items currently being sold by KISS ARMY MERCHANDISE with permission from MY BROTHER BRUCE KULICK only I have NOT given permission for this and have not been accounted to or paid for merchandise SOLD bearing my name and photos with my likeness This is called COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT and an indication to all of you as to where my back stabbing Brother Bruce is in all this ! Disgraceful , uncalled for and a situation that will be answered in time ! The culprits are Keith Leroux Bruce Kulick ( who now has a restraining order against me ) Paul Stanley Gene Simmons Doc McGhee Please be advised that these “people “ are dishonorable and dishonest …..not like the HONORABLE artists that I Produced like Ronnie James Dio and Lemmy These are people who will lie cheat and steal just for the all mighty dollar Shame on all of YOU !!! PS These people are so pathetic that I had to give them $750.00 to start the merchandise operation and now they refuse to pay or acknowledge me #kissonline #kiss #brucekulick #kisskruise #theendoftheroad #rock #metal #docmcghee #acefrehley #lydiacriss #genesimmons #michaeljamesjackson #eddiekramer