Noticias de Reinas: Miss Universo protesta contra el racismo: mira lo que hizo

What an emotionally taxing week it has been. From #BlackLivesMatter peaceful protesting, to ongoing news of GBV and femicide. That even during a pandemic, women do not only fear for getting ill but also getting killed. Murdered by strangers and by their partners. Murdered in their own homes and in the streets. The world is not safe for women. A shift needs to happen..It’s been way too long. Personally I am tired. This has to stop💔