Ellas son las latinas que compiten en Miss Universo: ¿cuál te gusta?: FOTOS

View this post on Instagram

IN HD! CHOOSE THE BEST IN SWIMWEAR! The candidates of Miss Universe 2019 compete on stage in G. Sonsie Swimwear during the MISS UNIVERSE® Preliminary Competition at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta on December 6. The Miss Universe contestants are touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown in Atlanta. Photos from The Miss Universe Organization #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2019 #MissosologyBig5 #PageantsThatMatter #RelevantPageants