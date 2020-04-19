¿Cómo es la mansión de Jennifer López en Miami donde pasa la cuarentena?

Jennifer López fue una de las últimas incorporaciones a la programación del concierto One World: Together At Home, organizado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud y Global Citizen. El evento repleto de estrellas tuvo lugar el 18 de abril.

Desde que el brote del coronavirus COVID-19 causó que la mayoría de los estadounidenses se autoaislaran y practicaran el distanciamiento social, Jennifer López se ha mantenido en contacto con sus fanáticos y les ha contado cómo le está yendo en casa con su prometido, Alex Rodríguez, y sus hijos.

Aunque López también tiene casas en Bel Air en Los Ángeles y Nueva York,está confinada durante esta pandemia en su casa en Miami con Rodríguez y su familia: los gemelos de J. Lo, Max y Emme, y las hijas de Rodríguez, Natasha y Ella. En el siguiente video de Architectural Digest, A-Rod comparte los objetivos que tuvo al diseñar la casa.

Inside Alex Rodriguez’s Sleek Miami Home Inspired by His Daughters | Architectural DigestAlex Rodriguez’s art-filled Florida house is a design triumph—and a sunny oasis for the former New York Yankees slugger and his daughters At baseball star Alex Rodriguez’s home in Coral Gables, Florida, RH chaise longues face the wet-edge pool, while James Perse furniture occupies the adjacent barbecue cabana. Architecture firm Choeff Levy Fischman designed the residence, Briggs Edward Solomon handled the decoration, and Christopher Cawley Landscape Architecture helped revamp the grounds; the property was fitted with artificial grass to conserve water. In the entrance hall are artworks by, from left, Adam McEwen, Dan Colen, and Theaster Gates; the light fixture is by Michael Anastassiades, the table is by B&B Italia, and the corner chair is by Rick Owens. The living room’s blackened-steel panels make a rugged backdrop for a Keith Haring painting (above a Spark Modern Fires fireplace) and a Gérard Van Kal Mon sculpture from Holly Hunt; an Andy Warhol portrait of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The custom-made sofas are dressed in a cotton velvet from Brunschwig & Fils, and the vintage Milo Baughman chairs sport a Holland & Sherry cashmere. The Gabriella Crespi cocktail table and Pierre Cardin floor lamp are both vintage, and the angora carpet is by Woven Accents. In the kitchen, the matte-finish oak cabinetry by Italkraft is complemented by gleaming tile; the sink fittings are by Waterworks. Paintings by Marilyn Minter and Jean-Michel Basquiat energize the dining room, which is appointed with Cassina chairs and a table from Luminaire. The chandelier was custom made by Remains Lighting, and the cylindrical urns are by Rick Owens. In the high-gloss office, a Florence Knoll pedestal table is grouped with Saarinen armchairs, all by Knoll, and a carpet by Diane von Furstenberg for the Rug Company; sconces from Flos flank Marco Ovando photographs. The bar contains a Jonathan Horowitz artwork, a multipanel television by Luxus AV, and an Eric Slayton concrete bench from Holly Hunt. A Jim Hunter sculpture is suspended near the Warren Platner lounge chairs and ottoman by Knoll; the wall unit and the Living Divani bench are from Luminaire. Briggs Edward Solomon contrasted the bar’s polished-marble top with reclaimed-wood flooring in a herringbone pattern. A Marsha Lega wall sculpture shines against a span of concrete in the master bedroom. Briggs Edward Solomon designed the walnut bed, which is joined by nightstands from Luminaire; the rug is by Woven Accents. Ella and Natasha hang out on Natasha’s Anthropologie bed; the hide carpet is by the Rug Company. A walnut-paneled guest room displays a large Adam McEwen work; the wall light is by Flos, and the Warren Platner side tables are by Knoll. Rodriguez’s bath features Waterworks sink fittings mounted on a sheet of mirror, a vintage Senufo chair from Jalan Jalan Collection, and a Malayer carpet from Woven Accents. Still haven’t subscribed to Architectural Digest on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/2zl7s34 ABOUT ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST The leading international design authority, Architectural Digest features articles and videos of the best in architecture, style, culture, travel, and shopping. Inside Alex Rodriguez’s Sleek Miami Home Inspired by His Daughters | Architectural Digest 2016-05-04T14:18:12.000Z

Según un artículo de Hello Magazine, Rodríguez compró la propiedad en el 2013. Ubicada en Coral Gables, Miami, en un terreno de un acre y medio, la casa fue construida para Rodríguez con la ayuda de un equipo de arquitectos. Cuenta con una sala de proyección, un salón y una cancha de baloncesto cubierta.



La casa también tiene grandes ventanas retráctiles de piso a techo que se abren al patio trasero. López y Rodríguez han publicado muchas fotos y videos de su exuberante patio trasero con una gran piscina. A-Rod también publicará con frecuencia algunos consejos de entrenamiento y prácticas de béisbol en su patio trasero. La pareja también tiene un trampolín en el suelo. El césped, que se ve inmaculado, está hecho de césped artificial para ahorrar agua.



WATCH LIVE: One World: Together at home – celebrating heroic efforts of community health workers#OneWorldTogetheratHome #COVID19 #abcnewslive SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc GOOD MORNING AMERICA'S HOMEPAGE: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/ 2020-04-18T17:56:44.000Z

La casa también tiene un espacio de gimnasio bastante completo con muchas máquinas de cardio: una trotadora, una bicicleta elíptica y una bicicleta. López compartió un video de ella y su hija de 12 años bailando en su gimnasio. Sin embargo, a pesar de este gimnasio en casa, J. Lo y A-Rod fueron vistos a principios de abril yendo a su gimnasio local en Miami. Como informó PageSix, el gimnasio tenía un cartel “cerrado” en la puerta, aunque claramente hicieron una excepción para la pareja superestrella.

Su patio trasero también se exhibió en la publicación de video de A-Rod el fin de semana de Pascua, cuando mostró la búsqueda del huevo de Pascua que J. Lo organizó para los niños.



El 18 de marzo, J. Lo publicó un video en Twitter que muestra a su hijo Max en su patio trasero en un hoverboard. Algunos fanáticos se apresuraron a señalar que su casa se veía inquietantemente similar a la de Parasite, la última ganadora de la Mejor Película en los Oscar. En la película, diferentes miembros de una familia trabajan en una casa lujosa en varias capacidades, y el patio trasero de la casa en la película tiene algunos paralelos significativos con la casa de J. Lo en Miami.

Un fan respondió: “por favor revisen su sótano”, mientras que otro preguntó: “¿no es este el patio trasero de Parasite?” Muchos otros bromearon acerca de conseguir trabajos en la casa como terapeutas de arte o tutores de inglés, haciendo referencia a los trabajos que los personajes de Parasite asumieron en la casa.

