¿Cómo es la mansión de Jennifer López en Miami donde pasa la cuarentena?

Jennifer López fue una de las últimas incorporaciones a la programación del concierto One World: Together At Home, organizado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud y Global Citizen. El evento repleto de estrellas tuvo lugar el 18 de abril.
Desde que el brote del coronavirus COVID-19 causó que la mayoría de los estadounidenses se autoaislaran y practicaran el distanciamiento social, Jennifer López se ha mantenido en contacto con sus fanáticos y les ha contado cómo le está yendo en casa con su prometido, Alex Rodríguez, y sus hijos.
Aunque López también tiene casas en Bel Air en Los Ángeles y Nueva York,está confinada durante esta pandemia en su casa en Miami con Rodríguez y su familia: los gemelos de J. Lo, Max y Emme, y las hijas de Rodríguez, Natasha y Ella. En el siguiente video de Architectural Digest, A-Rod comparte los objetivos que tuvo al diseñar la casa.
Según un artículo de Hello Magazine, Rodríguez compró la propiedad en el 2013. Ubicada en Coral Gables, Miami, en un terreno de un acre y medio, la casa fue construida para Rodríguez con la ayuda de un equipo de arquitectos. Cuenta con una sala de proyección, un salón y una cancha de baloncesto cubierta.
Hi everyone. Jen and I want you to stay home to stop the spread of Covid-19. We are doing this to protect the real heroes, the doctors, nurses, technicians, who are working so hard everyday to save lives and keep everyone safe. . Thank you @NYGovCuomo for tagging us. We nominate @jimmyfallon to go next and tell us who you’re #StayingHome for. #StopTheSpread ♥️🙏
La casa también tiene grandes ventanas retráctiles de piso a techo que se abren al patio trasero. López y Rodríguez han publicado muchas fotos y videos de su exuberante patio trasero con una gran piscina. A-Rod también publicará con frecuencia algunos consejos de entrenamiento y prácticas de béisbol en su patio trasero. La pareja también tiene un trampolín en el suelo. El césped, que se ve inmaculado, está hecho de césped artificial para ahorrar agua.
La casa también tiene un espacio de gimnasio bastante completo con muchas máquinas de cardio: una trotadora, una bicicleta elíptica y una bicicleta. López compartió un video de ella y su hija de 12 años bailando en su gimnasio. Sin embargo, a pesar de este gimnasio en casa, J. Lo y A-Rod fueron vistos a principios de abril yendo a su gimnasio local en Miami. Como informó PageSix, el gimnasio tenía un cartel “cerrado” en la puerta, aunque claramente hicieron una excepción para la pareja superestrella.
Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first ARod baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! . I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter. . . You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life. . When I was their age, I couldn’t afford bats, balls ⚾️ and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. . Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱
Su patio trasero también se exhibió en la publicación de video de A-Rod el fin de semana de Pascua, cuando mostró la búsqueda del huevo de Pascua que J. Lo organizó para los niños.
El 18 de marzo, J. Lo publicó un video en Twitter que muestra a su hijo Max en su patio trasero en un hoverboard. Algunos fanáticos se apresuraron a señalar que su casa se veía inquietantemente similar a la de Parasite, la última ganadora de la Mejor Película en los Oscar. En la película, diferentes miembros de una familia trabajan en una casa lujosa en varias capacidades, y el patio trasero de la casa en la película tiene algunos paralelos significativos con la casa de J. Lo en Miami.
No Opening Day. No Sunday Night Baseball. . No sell-out crowds. No seventh-inning stretch rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” . No problem! Since we can’t go out to the ballgame right now, we had it here. . Yesterday was our Saturday Game of the Week. ⚾️ We hit, we threw, we played catch, we caught ground balls and pop flies. We laughed. We exercised. It's a reminder of how much fun you can have with people you love … with just a bat, glove and few balls. . This time off has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family. In my case, that means playing board games, embarrassing yourself at TikTok, trying to cook, and dressing up. 😀 . Yesterday was also a valuable lesson on the importance of social connection. We all need to take care of ourselves, mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others. At a time when people need to stay apart, we can still find other ways to feel togetherness. . Find ways to exercise. Find ways to reduce stress. Find ways to stay in touch with those you can’t be with in person right now. Stay connected, and most importantly, stay safe!
Un fan respondió: “por favor revisen su sótano”, mientras que otro preguntó: “¿no es este el patio trasero de Parasite?” Muchos otros bromearon acerca de conseguir trabajos en la casa como terapeutas de arte o tutores de inglés, haciendo referencia a los trabajos que los personajes de Parasite asumieron en la casa.