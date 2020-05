Noticias de Reinas -Abril 04: la Miss Universo confiesa que tiene algo en el alma

View this post on Instagram

Is it okay to throw back on a Saturday if it's with your @missuniverse entry photo? I was doing a little bit of soul checking today, something I learnt from @dr.marielbuque on one of our Live interviews. She said, how's your soul holding up today? Today I'm doing good. I've been reflecting on things I'm grateful for. Today I'm grateful that I took a chance on myself and this is one of the photos that represent that. I hope that during this time of uncertainty you are kinder to yourself. I hope you have something that you are grateful for that's keeping you going. Most importantly, how's your soul holding up today?💕 #UniverseUnited