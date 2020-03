Murió Maria Mercader: ¿cómo murió la reportera de CBS?

So so sad. Maria Mercader was one of the kindest, sweetest most loving people I've met. You are right @BojorquezCBS she was very inspiring and a lovely human. Condolences to her family and her @CBSNews extended family. 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/AVISGv8sn8

— Maria Elena Salinas (@MariaESalinas) March 29, 2020