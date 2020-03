Farmacéutica Abbott lanza nuevos tests de coronavirus: los resultados están en 5 minutos

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING: With FDA emergency use authorization, we're immediately shipping 150,000 RealTime SARS-CoV-2 EUA tests for COVID-19 to hospital and academic medical center labs in 18 states including Illinois, California, New York, Massachusetts and Washington. We'll ramp up to a million tests per week by the end of the month.