Paulina Vega no se queda callada: ¿qué piensa sobre nueva Miss Universo?

Congratulations to the marvelous new Miss Universe @zozitunzi 💥 I wish you nothing but the best this year! I am certain you are going to be a phenomenal representation of what a strong female leader should be. To all the girls that competed: Paula Shugart once said “All the girls that are with us are winners already”, and I couldn’t agree more. You represented your country and did it with elegance and pride, you had the courage to show your vulnerability worldwide, and never hesitated on taking a big and scary opportunity and achieve unbelievable things. I am in awe of how many spectacular women I met 😨 Thank you again to the @missuniverse organization because more than being a judge, It’s an honor witnessing the capability of world change thanks to women like this. Feel proud, all of you deserve it! ❤️❤️❤️❤️