Trump se sale de casillas con reportera: ¿qué molestó al presidente?: Video

.@Yamiche: “You did disband the White House pandemic office & the officials that were working in that office left…What responsibility do you take?”

TRUMP: “I think it’s a nasty question.”

Don’t let Trump’s insults distract you: His gross negligence is costing American lives. pic.twitter.com/nX4pdM1qZj

— CAP Action (@CAPAction) March 13, 2020