5 Rutinas para eliminar la flacidez y tonificar tus brazos en el gimnasio

So many girls are asking me what to do with "the back part of the upper arm", the triceps?🤨 How can we transform the jelly triceps to become a firm muscle? Is it possible? -YES, it is very possible, so let's do this!🙋🏼‍♀️ Here are 4 basic triceps workouts for you. 🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥳 Some "good to know": 1️⃣Triceps pushdowns -Excellent to start with. Do 3 or 4 warm-up sets before you go all in. After the workout sets, I recommend 12 reps / 4 sets. 2️⃣Reversed one arm pull down. 10 reps / 4 sets 3️⃣Skull crushers with EZ bar: -Slow and controlled movements. Touch gently, or almost touch, your forehead with the bar. Keep your arms slightly forward to maintain tension even when fully extended. 10 reps / 4 sets. 4️⃣Keep you elbows as close as possible, it's easy to push them out, but try to avoid that. Go down so your upper arm is parallel to the floor, and push yourself all the way up. Stay in upper position for one second. 10-15 reps / 4 sets. If you add a weight on your thighs, do less reps: 8-10. 👏🏻👏🏻😍 If you want to more: My workout plans, adjusted for your needs and goals, available on the app Fitplan! Download the app from my website (link in bio) and get the first 7 days completely free. -Now it's time to get you in the best version of yourself… Let's train together🤜🏻🤛🏻 You. And me!🙋🏼‍♀️