Murió Ellis Marsalis: ¿cómo murió el famoso músico?

Ellis Marsalis was an icon — and words aren’t sufficient to describe the art, the joy & the wonder he showed the world. May we wrap his family in our love & our gratitude, & may we honor his memory by coming together in spirit— even as the outbreak keeps us apart, for a time. pic.twitter.com/evIBCJk7Z3

— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) April 2, 2020