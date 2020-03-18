Murió Lyle Waggoner a los 84 años: ¿cómo murió el actor de la Mujer Maravilla?

Lyle Waggoner, el galanazo de las películas de los 70, quien protagonizó historias como The Carol Burnett Show y la famosa serie de televisión la Mujer Maravilla, junto a Lynda Carter, falleció el 12 de marzo a la edad de 84 años.

Fuentes cercanas al actor le dijeron a TMZ que la estrella murió la semana pasada en su casa, en paz y rodeado de su familia. La causa oficial de la muerte no ha sido revelada, pero la familia dijo que estaba en medio de una enfermedad que lo aquejaba.

No se dijo si su muerte estaba relacionada o no con la actual pandemia de coronavirus. A Waggoner le sobreviven su esposa, Sharon Kennedy, quien protagonizó la serie de televisión de 1984, Eh Brian. Es un Whopper, y sus dos hijos: Jason Waggoner y Beau Waggoner.

Nacido el 13 de abril de 1935, en Kansas City, pero criado en San Louis Missouri, Waggoner fue un vendedor de enciclopedia de puerta en puerta antes de convertirse en uno de los actores más grandes del corazón de los años 60 y 70.

En junio de 1973, fue el primer hombre en aparecer como el centro de la revista Playgirl.

Si bien muchos matrimonios en Hollywood no duran, Waggoner y Kennedy se casaron en 1961 y permanecieron juntos hasta su muerte. Comenzaron la exitosa compañía Star Waggons Inc. en 1979, que como se indica en su sitio web, ofrece “un servicio de clase mundial para proporcionar trailers de ubicación personalizados exclusivamente a la industria del entretenimiento en constante evolución. Con más de 800 en nuestra flota de remolques construidos a mano por orgullosos profesionales en nuestras instalaciones de 10 acres, lideramos la industria para brindar a nuestros clientes un hogar lejos del hogar. Por encima de todo, estamos comprometidos con su completa satisfacción”.

La pareja dividió su tiempo entre sus hogares en Jackson Hole, Wyoming, y en Westlake Village, California. En 2015, vendieron su casa de $2.1 millones en La Quinta.

El actor interpretó múltiples roles de personajes en la amada comedia de situación de 1967 a 1974. Apareció en 173 episodios y asistió al especial del 50 aniversario de la serie que se celebró en CBS Television City en 2019. Si bien era famoso por ser un rompecorazones en Hollwyood, La serie de comedia le ofreció la oportunidad de interpretar papeles más tontos y divertidos.

Más adelante en la vida, Waggoner interpretó al anfitrión de un infortunado anuncio comercial, Let’s Talk With Lyle Waggoner, que promovió “Y-Bron”, un estímulo natural publicitado para ayudar a los hombres con impotencia. Sin embargo, la FTC demandó más tarde al productor del comercial informativo, Michael Levey, y sus dos compañías, Twin Star Productions y Media Arts International, por falsificar los efectos de “Y-Bron”.

Mientras que el papel icónico fue para el actor Adam West, Waggoner estaba en la carrera para interpretar a Batman en la popular serie.

Sin embargo, Waggoner tuvo un papel memorable en una serie diferente de superhéroes, la Mujer Maravilla entre 1975 y 1979, donde interpretó el papel del coronel Steve Trevor y Steve Trevo Jr. junto a la estrella de la serie, Lynda Carter.



En 2018, Waggoner dijo en una entrevista que era un gran fanático de la nueva versión de la película protagonizada por Gal Gadot. “Pensé que hicieron un gran trabajo”. En cuanto a por qué no apareció en la nueva película de Wonder Woman, bromeó: “Estaba demasiado ocupado.

