Chiquis Rivera posa sin maquillaje y revela la enfermedad que padece

View this post on Instagram

Post workout protein 💪 #teamipartner my favorite way to finish any killer workout is with a smooth, cold, healthy protein shake! My guilty pleasure is chocolate, I seriously crave it all the time and this is shake is seriously DELICIOUS and filling!Just watch my reaction 😂 It's 17 grams of plant protein so it's good for me and also keto friendly!! It's SO easy to make, and when I say smooth, this is SMOOTH. I'm obsessed, if you want it (which I can't stress enough!!), you can use CHIQUIS for 25% off! #thankyouteami