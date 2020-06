Actualización en caso de Breonna Taylor: ¿Qué está pasando con los tres oficiales involucrados?

View this post on Instagram

This beautiful soul didn’t even get to see her 27th birthday. Twenty-seven. An entire lifetime of memories that will never be made. If this doesn’t rock you to your core, if this doesn’t MAKE YOU WANT TO STAND UP AND FIGHT, NO MATTER WHO YOU ARE, then you don’t deserve to be called a human being. We love you, Breonna. Rest in power, Queen. #blacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatter #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #JusticeForBreonna #witchesofinstagram