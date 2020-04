Noticias de reinas -15 de Abril: Miss Universo canta como los dioses

View this post on Instagram

I find a lot of strength and healing in music. I found this video that I took days ago on a day when I felt down, homesick and just a little sad. I was listening to this song Amazulu by @amandablacksa and I started singing, which made me feel much better. Amazulu means Heavens. I pray that in this time of uncertainty you all find peace and solace in whatever your Heaven may be. Love and light to everyone. Be blessed🤗❤️