Noticias de reinas -23 de Abril: Critican a Miss Universo por lucir como Barbie

What an amazing feeling to wake up to such an accolade😭❤. This is a #MadeInAfrica issue featuring fashion and beauty products made in Africa by Africans. This gives all of us an opportunity to support local production and businesses post-lockdown. Thank you so much @cosmopolitansa for this honor, it is truly humbling. This actually reminds me of my late uncle, we used to call him Mchina. Everytime I came home kuTsolo even growing up as a child he used to say "awumhle MamTolo ngathi uzovela kwi khatarok(magazine🤣), ufanele yi katharok". Translated to "You look so beautiful like you should be on a magazine, you belong in a magazine". At that time this was something that seemed unattainable to a village girl sitting on a stoep with his uncle. It's so unfortunate he wasn't alive to see me win @missuniverse or his long dream of me being on a magazine. I do know that he is with the rest of the clan and God. Right now they are all smiling ❤ Hope you guys are staying home, self-isolating and now having some self-care with myself and COSMO! #COSMOxZozi