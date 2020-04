Murió Matt Holzman: ¿de qué murió el famoso locutor?

View this post on Instagram

A dear member of our KCRW family passed away today. Matt Holzman dedicated his life to KCRW and helped shape it into the public radio station we all love. His imprint won’t be forgotten. It’s in the voices who emulated him, the producers he trained and the people who he pulled towards him like a magnet. We’ll miss his voice, his stories and the way he shared his passion with listeners everywhere. Rest In Peace, Matt.