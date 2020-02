Murió Qing Han: ¿cómo murió la estrella de 29 años?

View this post on Instagram

[Fragile] ☔️ • • • Consider joining my $1 patreon? Link in my profile :3~ Haha a girl’s gotta try xD~ • Hey guys, long time no update here. Not feeling the best today, but at least last round of chemo went better than my first round so I will take it. I feel so tired and weak but I've never had such strong urge to keep drawing, so I might have pushed my body a little too far yesterday…. I've made a list of all these old artwork I want to redo for an artbook so I'm slowly working through that. Thanks for sticking around, I know I don't update nearly as much here…do you guys wanna see me take screenshots of my twitter updates and throw them up on my story? I don't know how many of you guys follow me on twitter or even use it haha. I just wanna keep this a clean gallery-like place where I talk about my health stuff in the comments xD~ Lemme know in the comments? • Not sure how much I'm making sense now, my chemo brain is still pretty bad haha, but yeah, thank you guys for all the support, seriously <3~ #illustration #artistsoninstagram #drawing