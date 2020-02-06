Murió Diego Farías: ¿cómo murió el cantante de Volumes?

El mundo del entretenimiento nuevamente se viste de luto, esta vez tras conocerse la muerte de Diego Farias, uno de los miembros fundadores de la banda Volumes, nacida en Los Ángeles. La triste noticia fue confirmada por su hermano, Gus Farias, en Twitter.

La muerte de Farias, de la que hasta el momento se desconocen sus causas, se produce pocos días después de que anunció su salida de la agrupación.

“Descansa en paz a mi hermano Diego, te amo. No puedo creer que esté escribiendo esto”, fue el mensaje compartido por Gus Farias en su cuenta de Twitter. “Recorrimos el mundo juntos. Vivimos el sueño juntos. Te amo diego. Descansa en el paraíso hermanito, ahora vives a través de mí”.

El entristecido músico acompañó su publicación con una bella fotografía.

En homenaje a su hermano, Gus Farias cambió su identificador de Twitter por “RIP DIEGO I LOVE YOU LIL BRO”.

WE TOURED THE WORLD TOGETHER WE LIVED THE DREAM TOGETHER I LOVE YOU DIEGO. REST IN PARADISE LITTLE BROTHER YOU NOW LIVE THRU ME. ❤️ — RIP DIEGO I LOVE U LIL BRO (@RealYungYogi) February 6, 2020

Al igual que el baterista de Moths To Flames, Greg Diamond rindió homenaje a Farias tuiteando: “RIP Diego Farias, un genio absoluto de músico y una persona aún mejor”.

Parick Hall por su parte se sumó a las manifestaciones de dolor y escribió: “Descansa en paz Diego Farias, esto duele mucho. Volumes para toda la vida”.

El cantante Hance Alligood aprovechó para describir el talento de su fallecido amigo. “Muy triste escuchar sobre el fallecimiento de Diego Farias. Las veces que viajábamos juntos, siempre me encontraba con una sonrisa y un abrazo. Un tipo tan talentoso, y estoy agradecido de haberlo conocido. Descansa en paz, Diego“.

El 29 de enero, Farias tuiteó que ya no estaba trabajando con Volumes y dijo: “Solo quiero anunciar que ya no estoy actuando o escribiendo con los chicos a los que quiero, gracias”.

Gus Farias dejó el grupo en diciembre de 2019 después de ser despedido. La banda realizará una gira por Europa en marzo de 2020 con el cantante Michael Barr, quien se ha unido a la agrupación.

Tras la muerte del chico, la banda quiso aclarar los rumores que indicaban que también, como su hermano, había sido sacado del grupo, y negaron estas afirmaciones.

“Diego nunca fue despedido ni expulsado de la banda. En los últimos años, lo hemos visto crecer en su carrera como productor y, como resultado, perdió el deseo de hacer una gira con la banda y luego no pudo comprometerse más con el proceso general de composición con el grupo“, dijeron.

3. La partida de Gus Farias del grupo Volumes ha sido descrita como “complicada”

En un comunicado de prensa decía que la salida de Gus del grupo Volumes fue “un poco más complicada”. La banda dice que su relación con Gus ya no era “compatible”. La banda dijo que no entrarían en detalles sobre la partida, pero que Gus [tendría éxito] con su nuevo acto, Yung Yogi.

Gus había dicho sobre su partida en un comunicado en su página de Instagram, “Para que quede claro, mi salida no tiene nada que ver con las drogas. Fue algo más insignificante; es triste … solo quiero dejar en claro que no renuncié. Me encanta estar en una banda. Voy a ser el hombre más grande y no airearé negocios así. Obtuve un cheque, aseguré mis regalías. Estoy fuera”.

En marzo de 2017, Gus anunció que estaba celebrando “casi tres años sin usar heroína”. Gus tuiteó que le trajo “lágrimas de alegría” después de encontrar las primeras etapas de la sobriedad “imposibles”. ” Gus agregó: “La música me salvó la vida”.

4. Farias fue el ganador de 2 Grammy Latinos

En su biografía en Twitter, Farias se describe a sí mismo como “productor de platino, ganador de premios Grammy, pero a veces toco la guitarra”. Según su página de Facebook, Farias se graduó de El Camino Real Senior High School y nació en Los Ángeles. En esa página, Farias se describe a sí mismo como el CEO de Farias Productions.

En 2016, Farias ganó dos Latin Grammys por su trabajo de ingeniería en el álbum del desaparecido cantante Juan Gabriel, “Los Duo 2”. El álbum se llevó a casa los premios al Álbum del Año y al Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional. Farias fue citado en ese momento diciendo: a través de Lambgoat, “Me alegra que mi familia y yo fuéramos honrados en los Premios Grammy Latinos de este año. RIP Juan Gabriel, cambiaste miles de vidas para mejor. En otra nota, no puedo esperar para mostrarte todo lo que tenemos en la tienda con este nuevo álbum de Volumes. ¡He pasado el último año y medio cuidadosamente y diligentemente elaborando lo que siento es nuestro mejor trabajo hasta ahora!”.

Cabe recordar que Juan Gabriel falleció en agosto de 2018.

5. Farias produjo el éxito viral de Jake Paul, “It’s Everyday Bro”

En 2017, Farias produjo el éxito viral de la estrella de YouTube Jake Paul, “It’s Everyday Bro”. Poco después del lanzamiento del video, logró más de 100 millones de visitas en YouTube. El 30 de mayo de 2018, Farias orgullosamente anunció en su página de Facebook que después del éxito de la canción, ahora era un productor de platino.

Farias está incluido como compositor y productor en el sitio web de Farias Productions, una productora de música que fue creado por su padre, Gustavo Farias. La página describe a Farias como “un guitarrista y productor establecido”. La biografía continúa diciendo que Farias ha trabajado con artistas como Animals As Leaders y el rapero underground, Pouya.

El padre de Farias ha trabajado con artistas tan variados como Melissa Etheridge, Juan Gabriel, Paul Anka y Andrea Bocelli, según su sitio web oficial. Gustavo Farias también ha trabajado en comerciales para Miller, Budweiser, Coca-Cola y Walmart.

