The Voice 2019-Temporada 17: Presentaciones de los Top 10-Episodio 21[VIDEOS]

En el episodio de esta lunes 02 de diciembre de 2019 de The Voice 2019, los 10 mejores participarticipantes subieron al escenario para que con los votos del público avancen a los 8 mejores la próxima semana.

Los 7 mejores concursantes avanzarán automáticamente, mientras que los 3 inferiores tendrán que enfrentarse entre sí para el último lugar. Esto es lo que sabemos sobre las 10 mejores actuaciones.

The Voice ”Temporada 17 Episodio 21 Resumen

Rose Short es la primera artista en subir al escenario esta noche. Short se arriesgó al interpretar una versión de la canción de Blake Shelton “God’s Country”, pero valió la pena. Ella hace que la canción sea suya, con pasajes vocales en auge y una entrega teñida de gospel que ayuda a distanciar su versión del original. Eso ni siquiera menciona el coro que se une a Short durante el pasaje final de la pista. Tanto Shelton como Kelly Clarkson están impresionados.

Rose Short Takes on Blake Shelton's "God's Country" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019Rose Short performs Blake Shelton's "God's Country" during The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Get Rose's Performance on Apple Music: https://apple.co/35Vd0x9 » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #RoseShort #VoicePlayoffs #VoiceTop10 #TheVoice2019 #TheVoiceUSA #NBC #BlakeShelton #GodsCountry #Music #Highlight #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Rose Short Takes on Blake Shelton's "God's Country" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019 https://youtu.be/Rcj6lZy38L0 The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-12-03T01:37:01.000Z

Marybeth Byrd es la siguiente, y presenta su actuación con imágenes de su ensayo con John Legend. Ella eligió cantar “Lose You to Love Me” de Selena Gomez, y sorprende a todos en el edificio. El sentido de control vocal de Byrd, al ir más suave y más fuerte, realmente se exhibió esta noche, y fácilmente se ubica como una de sus mejores actuaciones hasta la fecha.

Gwen Stefani felicitó a Byrd por hacer que la canción pop sea “suya”, y Clarkson dijo que tiene la capacidad de hacer que los oyentes se aferren a cada palabra.

Marybeth Byrd Sings Selena Gomez's Emotional "Lose You to Love Me" – Voice Live Top 10 PerformancesMarybeth Byrd performs Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" during The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Get Marybeth's Performance on Apple Music: https://apple.co/33Bk7te » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #MarybethByrd #VoicePlayoffs #VoiceTop10 #TheVoice2019 #TheVoiceUSA #NBC #SelenaGomez #LoseYouToLoveMe #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Marybeth Byrd Sings Selena Gomez's Emotional "Lose You to Love Me" – Voice Live Top 10 Performances https://youtu.be/woObZUpSE3s The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-12-03T01:39:52.000Z

Kat Hammock da un paso al frente para realizar una interpretación de ” You are Still One” de Shania Twain. Es una canción que se ajusta a su rango vocal, pero parecía que Hammock estaba nerviosa durante el primer verso. Su actuación fue un poco inestable, y aunque logró resolver los problemas, no coincidía con las alturas de sus predecesores esta noche.

Kat Hammock Performs Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019Kat Hammock performs Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" during The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Get Kat's Performance on Apple Music: https://apple.co/2qa0wCC » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #KatHammock #VoicePlayoffs #VoiceTop10 #TheVoice2019 #TheVoiceUSA #NBC #ShaniaTwain #YoureStillTheOne #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Kat Hammock Performs Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019 https://youtu.be/uZ6KHvOo-pw The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-12-03T02:03:48.000Z

Shane Q da un paso adelante para interpretar “Caribbean Queen” de Billy Ocean. Le informa a la audiencia que la canción siempre fue una de las favoritas de su padre, y hace que su progenitor se sienta orgulloso con una actuación confiada y arrogante. Shane Q fue salvado la semana pasada, y aprovecha al máximo su oportunidad. No es la mejor actuación de la noche, pero definitivamente una que pone a Shane en un buen lugar para avanzar.

Shane Q Sings "Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)" – Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019Shane Q performs Billy Ocean's "Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)" during The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Get Shane's Performance on Apple Music: https://apple.co/2sGqhvv » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #ShaneQ #VoicePlayoffs #VoiceTop10 #TheVoice2019 #TheVoiceUSA #NBC #BillyOcean #NoMoreLoveOntheRun #CaribbeanQueen #Music #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Shane Q Sings "Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)" – Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019 https://youtu.be/wslWngU65NU The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-12-03T02:27:10.000Z

Jake Hoot es el próximo artista de la noche, y presenta una versión animada de “That Ain’t My Truck” de Rhett Atkins. Dedicó la actuación a un ser querido que perdió en la guerra en Afganistán, y a todos los hombres y mujeres de servicio en general.

Hoot se eleva a la ocasión aquí, ya que su actuación es elegante y sincera. Stefani lo considera una “verdadera estrella del country”, y Shelton elogia a Clarkson por sus consejos de entrenamiento.

Jake Hoot on Rhett Akins' Country Song "That Ain't My Truck" – Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019Jake Hoot performs Rhett Akins's "That Ain't My Truck" during The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Get Jake's Performance on Apple Music: https://apple.co/2RdNeQA » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #JakeHoot #VoicePlayoffs #VoiceTop10 #TheVoice2019 #TheVoiceUSA #NBC #RhettAkins #ThatAintMyTruck #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Jake Hoot on Rhett Akins' Country Song "That Ain't My Truck" – Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019 https://youtu.be/y8E3T9Sfi5E The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-12-03T02:33:12.000Z

Joana Martínez se presenta para dar una de las actuaciones más inesperadas de la noche. Canta “Impossible” de la ex jueza de Voice Christina Aguilera, y vende completamente el núcleo emocional de la canción.

Martínez no trata de hacer demasiado aquí, y su paciencia vale la pena, ya que somos invitados a una de sus actuaciones más sólidas de la temporada.

Joana Martinez Sings Christina Aguilera's Soulful "Impossible" – Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019Joana Martinez performs Christina Aguilera's "Impossible" during The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Get Joana's Performance on Apple Music: https://apple.co/2rK32QG » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #JoanaMartinez #VoicePlayoffs #VoiceTop10 #TheVoice2019 #TheVoiceUSA #NBC #ChristinaAguilera #Impossible #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Joana Martinez Sings Christina Aguilera's Soulful "Impossible" – Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019 https://youtu.be/kV67B04tI8g The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-12-03T02:46:58.000Z

Katie Kadan es la siguiente, y ella ofrece una gran actuación de “Rolling In the Deep” de Adele. La teatralidad y la densidad de la canción le dieron a Kadan la oportunidad de demostrar sus fortalezas y vuelve a aparecer con una actuación destacada. Es casi seguro que Kadan está avanzando a la siguiente ronda.

Katie Kadan Rocks Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019Katie Kadan performs Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" during The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Get Katie's Performance on Apple Music: https://apple.co/2RdNP4M » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #KatieKadan #VoicePlayoffs #VoiceTop10 #TheVoice2019 #TheVoiceUSA #NBC #Adele #RollingInTheDeep #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Katie Kadan Rocks Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019 https://youtu.be/6Qt3qSxc7ZQ The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-12-03T02:59:17.000Z

Entonces tenemos Hello Sunday. El dúo enérgico da su opinión sobre “Stone Cold” de Demi Lovato, y alcanzan el nivel de madurez de la canción. Hello Sunday ha demostrado su valía como dúo con algunas actuaciones divertidas en el pasado, pero aquí, demuestran que también pueden llevar una carga emocional. Espere ver a Hello Sunday avanzar a la siguiente ronda también.

Hello Sunday Comes Together on Demi Lovato's "Stone Cold" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019Hello Sunday performs Demi Lovato's "Stone Cold" during The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Get Hello Sunday's Performance on Apple Music: https://apple.co/37WYo2c » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #HelloSunday #VoicePlayoffs #VoiceTop10 #TheVoice2019 #TheVoiceUSA #NBC #DemiLovato #StoneCold #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Hello Sunday Comes Together on Demi Lovato's "Stone Cold" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019 https://youtu.be/hZ6b2nz839M The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-12-03T03:07:48.000Z

Ricky Duran sube al escenario después de dar una actuación memorable la semana pasada. Elige cubrir “Born Under a Bad Sign” de Albert King, y es una elección inspirada, ya que le da la oportunidad de mostrar sus habilidades con la guitarra.

La actuación no alcanza las alturas épicas de la semana pasada, pero consolida la posición de Duran como uno de los concursantes talentosos y versátiles de la temporada.

Ricky Duran Tells Us He Was "Born Under a Bad Sign" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019Ricky Duran performs Albert King's "Born Under a Bad Sign" during The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Get Ricky's Performance on Apple Music: https://apple.co/2qcWKZg » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #RickyDuran #VoicePlayoffs #VoiceTop10 #TheVoice2019 #TheVoiceUSA #NBC #AlbertKing #BornUnderABadSign #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Ricky Duran Tells Us He Was "Born Under a Bad Sign" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019 https://youtu.be/RKkltl-3IjA The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-12-03T03:22:03.000Z

Will Breman cierra el programa de esta noche con una versión de “My Body” de Young the Giant. Sus habilidades vocales son impecables, y ofrece una actuación totalmente realizada, con presencia escénica y compromiso con la multitud. Un cerrador digno y una garantía de que Breman se quedará.

Will Breman Sings Young the Giant's "My Body" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019Will Breman performs Young the Giant's "My Body" during The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Get Will's Performance on Apple Music: https://apple.co/35NU6Zc » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #WillBreman #VoicePlayoffs #VoiceTop10 #TheVoice2019 #TheVoiceUSA #NBC #YoungTheGiant #MyBody #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Will Breman Sings Young the Giant's "My Body" – The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019 https://youtu.be/5t3c9fpuS88 The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-12-03T03:31:04.000Z

Asegúrese de emitir su voto para los artistas de esta noche.

Este artículo se redactó con información de nuestro portal hermano, Heavy.com.