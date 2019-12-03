Will Breman-The Voice 2019: 5 Datos curiosos que tienes que saber

Los talentos como cantante de Will Breman le han ganado un lugar en el top 10 de la temporada 17 de The Voice. Breman es uno de los tres concursantes finales que quedan en Team Legend, junto con Katie Kadan y Marybeth Byrd.

En su cumpleaños, el 10 de noviembre, Will reflexionó sobre cuánto cambió su vida en el último año y cómo The Voice es una parte importante de eso. Reflexionando, escribió: “Estaba trabajando duro, y la música se convirtió rápidamente en mi único medio de ingresos, así que sentí que TENÍA que hacerlo funcionar … Mis motivaciones se habían desviado mucho de donde estaban cuando comencé a hacer música profesionalmente y me convertí en motivaciones”. Eso fue más voluble y mezquino (volviendo a las personas que me dieron la espalda). Era miserable “. Más adelante en la publicación, reveló:” Un año después, no soy perfecto, pero estoy más feliz. Sé que tengo lo que se necesita para hacer realidad mis sueños, y sé que sucederán mientras siga creyendo y moliendo. Tengo suficiente confianza en mí mismo para saber que pase lo que pase mañana y martes … saldré de esto más fuerte. Gracias a todos por acompañarme en ese viaje”.

A medida que continúa trabajando hacia sus sueños como uno de los 10 mejores finalistas en The Voice, esto es lo que necesita saber sobre Will Breman:

1. Will aprendió música para ayudar a controlar el síndrome de Asperger

Según la biografía de Breman para The Voice, aprendió a cantar a la temprana edad de 3 años. La idea de interesar a Will en la música surgió de sus padres después de que le diagnosticaron el síndrome de Asperger porque pensaron que ayudaría con su desarrollo. En la biografía de su sitio web, explica que primero tomó lecciones de canto de su madre, y se enseñó a sí mismo cómo tocar la guitarra.

Su biografía explica que “como compositor, el objetivo de Will ha sido consistentemente canalizar emociones profundas que no se pueden expresar a través de ningún otro medio. Se ha enseñado a sí mismo múltiples instrumentos para lograr esto, y se ha sumergido en tantas culturas y estilos de música diferentes como sea posible “.

2. Asiste a la universidad en Santa Bárbara

Will fue a la universidad en Santa Bárbara y, después de graduarse, le gustó tanto el área que eligió vivir allí mientras perseguía su carrera musical. The Voice filma en Los Ángeles, que está a solo 2 horas en automóvil de Santa Bárbara, por lo que Breman no está lejos de su hogar mientras participa en la competencia de canto de realidad.

Creció en Woodland Hills, California, lo que significa que su ciudad natal está aún más cerca del escenario de The Voice.

3. Interpretó “Di que estarás allí” para su audición a ciegas

Cuando Will audicionó para la temporada 17 de The Voice, eligió cantar “Say You’ll Be There” para los entrenadores. Su impresionante actuación inspiró a John Legend y Gwen Stefani a girar sus sillas, y Legend incluso le dio una gran ovación al final de su actuación.

Al hablar con los entrenadores después de que terminó de cantar, Breman reveló que John Legend ha tenido una gran influencia musical en él. Halagado, Legend subió al escenario junto a Breman y los dos procedieron a cantar un dúo que selló el lugar de Breman en Team Legend.

4. Will utiliza ‘Live Looping’ en sus presentaciones

Aunque es una banda de un solo hombre, Breman logra un sonido completo con múltiples instrumentos en su música utilizando un bucle. El pedal de bucle le permite grabar diferentes ritmos y líneas instrumentales a lo largo de su actuación para que la complejidad de la música se desarrolle y cambie. Como Breman toca varios instrumentos diferentes, el looping en vivo es un verdadero escaparate de su talento musical multifacético.

Haciendo referencia a su estilo de reproducción en vivo, su biografía dice: “Meticuloso al organizar sus canciones, Will cree que esta configuración es la más fiel a lo que quiere expresar a su público”.

5. La música original de Will está disponible en Soundcloud y Spotify

Cada semana, The Voice publica grabaciones de las canciones que los concursantes interpretaron en Apple Music para que los fanáticos del espectáculo y sus músicos puedan disfrutar a su propio ritmo. Como Will está en el top 10, ha lanzado muchas versiones a través de The Voice, pero estaba lanzando música por su cuenta incluso antes de llegar al programa.

Si eres fanático de la música de Will Breman, ya puedes escuchar algunas de sus temas originales. El EP de 5 canciones de Will, titulado “Santa Barbara Soul Music”, está disponible en Spotify. Como artista, tiene un promedio de más de 3.500 oyentes mensuales en la plataforma de música.