Texas: Policía hispano muere atropellado por mujer borracha: Ramón Gutiérrez

The @HCSOTexas lost a true hero this morning. Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez was struck by a motorist while escorting an oversized load. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. Please keep Sgt. Gutierrez’s wife and three children in your prayers. Rest easy my brother. pic.twitter.com/R3F2hEuTIe

— HCSO Chief Deputy Edison Toquica (@ChiefToquica) January 24, 2022