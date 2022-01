Matan en una emboscada a un policía hispano en Nueva York: Jason Rivera

“Coming from an immigrant family, I would be the first to say that I’m a member of the NYPD”

Jason Rivera from Inwood, 22, newlywed, on the job a little over a year. Became a cop to change the relationship between the police and his community. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/tadOCQ9PHN

— Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) January 22, 2022