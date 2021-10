Vacuna Pfizer disminuye su eficacia contra el COVID-19: ¿Desde cuándo?

NEW—Two doses of #Pfizer-BioNTech are 90% effective against #COVID19 hospitalisations for all variants, including delta, for at least six months.

Findings underscore the need to increase vaccination rates worldwide and may inform booster prioritisation.

