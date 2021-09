COVID-19: CDC advierten a embarazadas sobre importancia de la vacuna

Pregnant people are at higher risk for being hospitalized and dying from #COVID19. The vaccines keep moms with their babies, are safe for pregnant people, and do not change fertility. More from my talk w/ @WhatToExpect’s @HeidiMurkoff:

https://t.co/b9qWw2H52y https://t.co/AmqkJJRkwU pic.twitter.com/M59oOPCk91

— Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) September 29, 2021