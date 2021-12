5 niños huérfanos en Texas: Hombre asesina a la esposa y se suicida: Arsenio González

Update to murder-suicide on Daun Street: the husband and wife were discovered in the front lawn. Husband has been identified as Arsenio Gonzalez (45) & his wife Maria Gonzalez (42). The wife had signs of blunt trauma and the husband appeared to have a self-inflected gunshot https://t.co/xSHd3jt5wr

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2021