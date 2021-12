Maryland: Asesinan a balazos a boxeador que viajaba a fiesta de Navidad

Tragic story || Danny Kelly Jr. was a father, a role model & a pro boxer. He was shot and killed in a possible road rage incident #ChristmasEve in Temple Hills. His 3 kids, aged 4, 7, and 9, were in the car.

We spoke with his grandmother, his godmother, and his cousin. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/SEhC3z78un

— Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) December 26, 2021