Murió estrella de la película ‘Star Trek’: ¿cómo murió Syd Mead?

Syd Mead was a world builder the likes of which cinema had never seen, and probably won't see again. Such a pleasure to interview him for my BLADE RUNNER and ALIENS docs, and I'll forever be inspired by his visionary art. Condolences to Roger, Syd's family, friends and many fans. https://t.co/YNZOSxL2xJ

— Charles de Lauzirika (@Lauzirika) December 30, 2019