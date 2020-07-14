UFC rescinde el contrato con un luchador alemán por su pasado nazi: ¿de quién se trata?

Días antes de realizar su debut en la UFC, el luchador alemán Timo Feucht fue notificado por la compañía insignia de las MMA que su contrato quedó anulado al conocerse sus vínculos con el nazismo.
De acuerdo a la información brindada por MMA Fighting, Feucht, de 24 años, tenía pactada la pelea frente al noruego Kenneth Berghno para este miércoles 15 de julio en la Fight Island de Abu Dhabi, Emiratos Árabes, pero no podrá cumplir su gran sueño de pelear en el octágono de UFC al conocerse su oscuro pasado.
Asimismo, el medio experto en artes marciales mixtas revela que Feucht fue uno de los 215 detenidos por provocar disturbios durante una marcha convocada por el movimiento islamófobo ‘Pegida’ en Leipzig, en enero de 2016. También se recoge que el luchador fue despedido anteriormente de Brave FC, tras descubrir este pasado ligado al nazismo que tanto lo condiciona en su carrera deportiva.
Por su parte, el portal Runter von der Matte informa que Feucht fue arrestado otra vez en la ciudad alemana de Gera, después de que un grupo de 40 personas había planeado un presunto ataque contra un grupo de fanáticos antirracistas del club BSG Chemie Leipzig.
Con un récord de 8 victorias -con 4 sumisiones y otros 4 KO- y tan solo una derrota, según registra la base de datos de Sherdog, Feucht se ha entrenado muy duro bajo las órdenes de Alexander Gustafsson y Ilir Latifi en Suecia para no defraudar en su primera experiencia en la UFC.
Pero su anhelo de prosperar en el mundo de las MMA nuevamente queda postergado.
Descargo en Instagram
Consumada la decisión de la UFC, presidida por Dana White, Feucht utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para realizar un descargo público y aclarar la situación ante sus seguidores.
“Hubo un momento en mi vida en el que no era el atleta enfocado y el padre que soy ahora. Sí, hice cosas en mi pasado de las que no estoy orgulloso. Era fanático del fútbol y pateé las huellas“, argumentó inicialmente Feucht.
There was a time in my life when I wasn’t the focused athlete and dad that I am now. Yes, I did things in my past that I am not proud of. I was a fanatic football fan and I kicked over the traces. But there were moments that have led me to reconsider who I wanted to be in life. At the beginning of 2018, I received the biggest gift that can happen to any human being when my son Arthur was born. I felt what it was like to have responsibility for another tiny human. I realized that if not before, now was the time that I had to turn my life around by 180 degrees. I want a good future for my son and our family. This was the time I also started training at Allstars in Sweden. It is a big international gym with athletes from every nationality and walk of life. My friend and coach Selman Berisha saw something with me and picked me to become one of UFC contender Alex Gustafsson’s main training partners. Through my development as an athlete, I qualified first for the Contender Series and now I’ve been given the opportunity to be part of this unique UFC Fight Island experience. What makes me sad is that it is because of things I did when I was 19 years old that I should lose the dream of my life even though I have long moved on from what was in the past. I clearly would like to state that I never had any extreme political opinion, but I was a teenager who was young and dumb. Now, I have an Arabic Muslim family member that I am very close with and I train with people from all religions and walks of life. I have an international coaching staff made of Albanians, Brazilians, Russians and Swedes. There is just one thing that I’m asking for: Please don’t judge me based on things that happened almost five years ago. I was immature and hanging with the wrong crowd. Please see what I have sacrificed to make it here. Please see the man I have become. I discovered Martial Arts and that has saved my life. The sport has led me onto the right path. I want nothing more than becoming a role model for young kids who have had to go through the same that I did. @danawhite @mickmaynard2 @ufc @ufceurope #ufc #ufceurope
Y en su publicación, la cual acompañó con fotos junto a compañeros de tez negra para mostrarse opuesto al racismo, Feucht agregó: “Pero hubo momentos que me llevaron a reconsiderar quién quería ser en la vida. Solo pido una cosa: no me juzguen por lo que sucedió hace casi cinco años“.