UFC rescinde el contrato con un luchador alemán por su pasado nazi: ¿de quién se trata?

View this post on Instagram

There was a time in my life when I wasn’t the focused athlete and dad that I am now. Yes, I did things in my past that I am not proud of. I was a fanatic football fan and I kicked over the traces. But there were moments that have led me to reconsider who I wanted to be in life. At the beginning of 2018, I received the biggest gift that can happen to any human being when my son Arthur was born. I felt what it was like to have responsibility for another tiny human. I realized that if not before, now was the time that I had to turn my life around by 180 degrees. I want a good future for my son and our family. This was the time I also started training at Allstars in Sweden. It is a big international gym with athletes from every nationality and walk of life. My friend and coach Selman Berisha saw something with me and picked me to become one of UFC contender Alex Gustafsson’s main training partners. Through my development as an athlete, I qualified first for the Contender Series and now I’ve been given the opportunity to be part of this unique UFC Fight Island experience. What makes me sad is that it is because of things I did when I was 19 years old that I should lose the dream of my life even though I have long moved on from what was in the past. I clearly would like to state that I never had any extreme political opinion, but I was a teenager who was young and dumb. Now, I have an Arabic Muslim family member that I am very close with and I train with people from all religions and walks of life. I have an international coaching staff made of Albanians, Brazilians, Russians and Swedes. There is just one thing that I’m asking for: Please don’t judge me based on things that happened almost five years ago. I was immature and hanging with the wrong crowd. Please see what I have sacrificed to make it here. Please see the man I have become. I discovered Martial Arts and that has saved my life. The sport has led me onto the right path. I want nothing more than becoming a role model for young kids who have had to go through the same that I did. @danawhite @mickmaynard2 @ufc @ufceurope #ufc #ufceurope