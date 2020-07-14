Todo el equipo de Flash Gordon tiene COVID-19: ¿que hará la UFC y que tiene que ver Paul Felder?

El luchador ligero de la UFC y comentarista Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder trabajará horas extras el miércoles. Durante la pelea preliminar UFC Fight Night 172: Kattar vs. Ige, el 15 de julio, donde el peso pluma Jared “Flash” Gordon se enfrentará a Chris Fishgold. Sin embargo, Flash Gordon ha sido golpeado con una bola curva. Sus esquineros y su equipo han dado positivo por COVID-19 y no pueden entrenarlo durante su pelea con Fishgold, según Brian Butler-Au, CEO de SuckerPunch Entertainment.
Así que el llamado dragón irlandés entrará en acción. Felder, quien es socio de entrenamiento de Gordon desde hace mucho tiempo, con quien también ha firmado con SuckerPunch Entertainment, en un movimiento “sin precedentes”, se alejará de comentar las peleas para ayudar a Gordon en su esquina durante la pelea del 15 de julio. El Dragón irlandés continuará comentando después del combate.
En una publicación en las redes sociales, Butler-Au escribió: “Sin esquinas ni entrenadores, Jared estaba decidido a pelear y presionó para retroceder después de un revés y todavía se dirigió a Fight Island. En un movimiento sin precedentes, amigo de mucho tiempo, compañero de entrenamiento y compañero de equipo de SP, @felderpaul está programado para comentar los eventos restantes en Fight Island y ha obtenido la autorización para salir del escritorio para ayudar a su amigo en la lucha durante el evento”.
Según el CEO, Flash Gordon también será entrenado por el “amigo de mucho tiempo [de SuckerPunch Entertainment]” Erick Nicksick, gerente y entrenador de Xtreme Couture, así como el luchador principal y atleta de SuckerPunch Entertainment Dan Ige.
Flash Gordon tiene 1-3 en sus últimos 4 combates y competirá en su vigésima pelea profesional.
Gordon necesita una victoria. Ha competido seis veces en el UFC y tiene una marca de 3-3, con sus tres derrotas en sus últimos cuatro combates. La última vez que ingresó al Octágono fue el 16 de noviembre de 2019, cuando se enfrentó a Charles Oliveira durante el UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Jacare. Oliveira noqueó a Flash Gordon en el primer round.
Martial arts has been a major part of my life since I was a 12 year old boy. I'm 36 years old and plan to continue the martial arts way of life until I die. The rankings, wins, loses they don't define me. Pushing limits and taking care of my family is what matters.
Cuando ingrese al Octágono el miércoles, será su vigésima pelea profesional. Su récord actualmente se encuentra en 15-4. Antes de firmar con el UFC en 2017, Flash Gordon compitió principalmente por Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC). Ganó y defendió el título de peso pluma CFFC una vez.
En el UFC, Flash Gordon tiene victorias notables sobre Hacran Dias y Dan Moret.
I learned the art of #grapplebox from John Danaher's first black belt @mikejaramillo_bjj … one of NYC's best kept secrets. MMA looks like chaos to the untrained eye once it hits the floor, except submission attempts which people are now familiar with. Each muscle twitch and micro movement must be addressed or the opposing player will always be one step ahead of you. Each position, strike and advancement is strategically placed by the top player in order to render your opponent unconscious or literally beat him until he gives his neck or a limb up. Each position from top, full guard, half guard, side control, turtle, back control, front head lock, mount and vice versa from bottom, in supine, must be drilled 1000's of times to add them fully into your arsenal. They then must be performed in live training. You will always revert to what you are best at in a real fight. Usually 2-4 moves the most. You have to drill the new moves over and over and you will drop the old moves and pick up the new moves in the sub-conscious. If you are serious about fighting MMA and you are in the NYC area I highly suggest working with Mike at Renzo Gracie Academy in NYC.
Fishgold, el oponente de Flash Gordon en la UFC Fight Night 172, también está perdiendo. La última vez que compitió fue en junio de 2019 cuando perdió ante Makwan Amirkhani por un choque de anaconda de segundo round. Fishgold tiene marca de 1-2 en el UFC, con una victoria sobre Daniel Teymur y una derrota ante Calvin Kattar. Su récord profesional es 18-3-1.
Breaking: @jaredflashgordon 's coaches and team all tested positive for CV and were not able to make the trip to corner him. With no corners or coaches Jared was determined to fight and pressed through set back after setback and still made his way to Fight Island. In an unprecedented move, long time friend, training partner and fellow SP teammate, @felderpaul is scheduled to commentate the remaining events on Fight Island and has gotten clearance to come off the desk to help his friend through the fight during the event. Also long time SP friend @eric_xcmma who is there with fellow SP client @dynamitedan808 will step up and help Jared in his fight.
No está claro si el dragón irlandés volverá a competir dentro del octágono.
Los comentarios y las esquinas pueden ser lo más cerca que Paul Felder pueda volver a tener dentro del Octágono. El Dragón irlandés todavía ocupa el puesto número 7 en la división de peso ligero, sin embargo, no está claro si volverá a pelear. Después de perder por una decisión cercana con Dan Hooker en su pelea de febrero, Felder anunció en su entrevista posterior a la pelea que se retiraría del MMA. Sin embargo, durante la conferencia de prensa posterior a la pelea, Felder retrocedió en su reclamo de jubilación y dejó su carrera en el aire.
Meses después, Felder aún no ha confirmado qué camino tomará. A los 35 años, si Felder se retira, terminará su carrera con un récord profesional de 17-5.
Esta es la versión original de Heavy.com