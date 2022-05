Wordle, el juego de moda: ¿cuál es la respuesta del 17 de mayo de 2022?

Wordle 332 3/6

⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛

⬛⬛🟩🟩🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

You know what? I feel like being nice. If you ask, I'll give you a hint.

— Yangy Young 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@YangyYoung) May 16, 2022