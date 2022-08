Sentencian a hombre que desfiguró a modelo tailandesa en Metro de NY

On 11/22 at the Herald Square station, in this shocking video, suspect attacks 23YO Bew Jirajariyawetch on the platform. The suspect places her in a headlock, throws her to the ground then sexually assaults her before fleeing w/ her with her purse. (Video provided by attorney) pic.twitter.com/3xUge6AzOl

— Sarah Y. Kim (@Syissle) December 16, 2021