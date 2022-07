Revelan por qué Sonia Loja estranguló a sus hijos y se ahorcó

These are the names + faces we can’t forget!

12-year-old Junior Panjon

10-year-old Joselyn Panjon

5-year-old Jonael Panjon

Their mom Sonia Loja strangled them and later took her own life. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/U08PwNVAAy

— Christian Colón (@ColonCJC) July 30, 2022