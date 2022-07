Hombre de Nueva Jersey descubre dinero enterrado en su casa: ¿Cuántos dólares?

Play

Man discovers more than $2,000 in cash from 1934 hidden under his porch in Wildwood

Rich Gilson was in the process of making major renovations on his Andrews Avenue home when he made the shocking discovery.

2022-07-13T03:16:56Z