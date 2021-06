Hallan bebé recién nacido muerto en un baño público en Texas

The body of a dead newborn was found here in a porta potty in Magnolia Gardens Park. The @HCSOTexas said it was discovered by the company that was going to empty out the porta potty. The last time the company came to clean them was on Monday. More details coming up on @KHOU at 4. pic.twitter.com/S1mYXlF59O

— Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) June 3, 2021