Premio Nobel de Economía deja en ridículo a Elon Musk: “Estúpido e incapaz…”

Incisive article by @paulkrugman about the extreme over-valuation that we've seen for Tesla (and Bitcoin) over the previous 2 years. Its refreshing to see this being called out, instead of having certain fund managers and investment gurus talking them up. https://t.co/4Oz1ZlGsq4

— Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) December 28, 2022