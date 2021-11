Georgia: Hallan muerta a niña autista de 8 años, detienen a la madre: Nicole ‘Amari’ Hall

This is the location where 8 yr- old Nicole Amari Hall was found. @GwinnettPd said her mother who initially reported her missing, lead them to this location in Dekalb Co. #BrittanyHall and her partner #CelesteOwens hv been charged in connection to her murder pic.twitter.com/15F6j2LzG2

— Ashli Lincoln WSB-TV (@AshliLincoln) November 24, 2021