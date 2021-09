COVID-19: Médica de Florida rechaza pacientes no vacunados: Linda Marraccini

WATCH: “This is where it draws the line in the sand for me.”

Dr. Linda Marraccini in FLORIDA is telling patients she won’t treat the UNVACCINATED in her office anymore. https://t.co/vj27sOGngB 😷 pic.twitter.com/1hxfFJOH2A

— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 7, 2021