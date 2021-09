Grave advertencia del Dr. Fauci sobre las camas de UCI: ¿Qué dijo?

Is Delta more severe in kids?

FAUCI: "We don't have definitive enough data to say that in fact on a child-by-child basis, that it's any more severe."

CBS News: Transcript: Dr. Anthony Fauci on "Face the Nation," September 5, 2021.https://t.co/WoXyNCLqX0

