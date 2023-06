Familia de Las Vegas aseguró ver extraterrestres en el patio de su casa [VIDEO]

BREAKING: Police bodycam records UFO crash landing in Las Vegas

Residents call police saying a couple “not human” 8-10ft beings with big eyes in their backyard

Black SUVs reported in area that possibly took aircraft away & all video of backyard blacked out

Watch for yourself pic.twitter.com/0aPMVl7jV0

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 8, 2023